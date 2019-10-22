Watch Ray J and Princess Love's Epic Sky-High Gender Reveal

It’s a …

Singer Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, pulled off an epic stunt to reveal the gender of their second child together.

Princess Love took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of the high-flying moment.

The clip starts with the couple at an airport hangar with their 1-year-old daughter, Melody. “We’re here!” Princess Love says to the camera.

“So, me and Melody are going to stay behind because we feel like it’s too loud for her ears," she continues. "So, I already took a peek and Ray’s going to go find out right now. There he is.”

The camera then pans to Ray J about to take off in a helicopter, as Princess Love explains to Melody that she'll soon find out if she will be welcoming a baby sister or brother.

Once soaring high in the sky, the chopper releases a trail of blue smoke to reveal the couple are having a boy!

“We’re having a boy!” Ray J reacts. “We’re having a boy!”

Ray J also shared a post on Instagram, with the caption, “Boy or Girl??” alongside the helicopter.

The couple announced their pregnancy in August, with Ray J sharing a bunch of gorgeous family photos on Instagram, along with a caption reading, “Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister!”

The two have been married since 2016.

See more on the couple, and other fun celebrity gender reveals, below.

