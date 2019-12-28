Teddi Mellencamp needs your help.

The pregnant Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is asking her family, friends and faithful fans to help her pick her baby girl's name. Posting a photo of herself showing off her baby bump, Mellencamp shared the four names that are contenders: Presley, Shay, Selena and Dove.

"Sound off with your fave and why?!! We are a house divided. 💕👶," the expectant mother captioned the post. This will be Mellencamp and husband Edwin Arroyave's third child together. They are also parents to daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5. Arroyave is also the dad of a 11-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.

In September, the Bravo star announced that they would be adding another bundle of joy to their family. Later that month, she had her baby gender reveal party and found out she was having a girl.

"It's a girl! Of course, we would have been equally excited either way, as @tedwinator, the kids and I are just blessed to have a healthy baby no matter the gender," she wrote alongside the post. "Although I did promise Cruz he could help name her so not sure she'll be too thrilled being called 'Catboy' Arroyave. 😜."

Since then, she's been updating her followers with baby bump pics and sweet family moments.

ET caught up with Mellencamp at BravoCon in NYC, where she said that being a "sober housewife is next level." She also shared her son's reaction to finding out he was going to have a baby sister.

Hear what she said in the video below.

