Teddi Mellencamp is expecting a baby girl!

On Monday afternoon, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared that she had her baby gender reveal over the weekend, where she, husband Edwin Arroyave, and their kids, including 5-year-old son Cruz and 6-year-old daughter Slate, popped big black balloons in pink-and-blue pajamas, releasing little pink balloons and confetti.

"It's a girl! Of course, we would have been equally excited either way, as @tedwinator, the kids and I are just blessed to have a healthy baby no matter the gender," she wrote alongside the post. "Although I did promise Cruz he could help name her so not sure she'll be too thrilled being called "Catboy" Arroyave. 😜."

Arroyave commented on the photo: "I was so convinced we were having a boy that it took me some time to realize the confetti was pink. Blessed and excited to be having another girl!🙌🏼❤️💯."

Earlier this month ET confirmed that the 38-year-old reality star was expecting another bundle of joy. And she broke the exciting news to fans by sharing a photo of her growing bump in fitspo attire on Instagram.

"Life is full of miracles," she captioned the image.

For more celebrity pregnancy news, watch the clip below:

