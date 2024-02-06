The Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova is offering insights into the upcoming reunion, hinting at which two women might clash during the episode.

While chatting exclusively with ET’s Denny Directo at Clive Davis' pre-GRAMMYs party over the weekend, Lemigova was first asked about her presence at such a prestigious event.

"It’s my second time; Clive is a dear friend of mine, and Martina [Navratilova's], and I met him since I moved to Miami 11 years ago," Lemigova remarked, adding: "I'm so honored to be here."

The conversation then shifted to a more personal note as Lemigova provided a health update on her wife, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who had battled throat and breast cancer.

"She’s doing fantastic, terrific actually," Lemigova shared, reassuring concerned fans. "Serena [Williams] just asked that question, and she is doing great; she is doing better than ever. She’s a champion; like, she’s my GOAT. I mean, I have 20 GOATs back at home; she might be a GOAT." Lemigova emphasized Navratilova's status as a true icon in the sports world.

As anticipation builds for the Real Housewives of Miami reunion, Lemigova teased what viewers can expect, specifically hinting at who might find themselves in the hot seat. "I think we kind of know that Guerdy [Abraira] and Larsa [Pippen] kind of had it from the beginning, and so I think probably it will be the natural thing, I would say," she disclosed.

In a final remark, Lemigova concluded, "The reunion will be spicy."

The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream the next day.

