Some love stories come to an end. The Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton announced her separation from husband Gordon on Friday.

"Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs," the reality star, 38, tells People. "At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay."

Mia adds that she and Gordon "ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out."

Fans can expect to see Mia and Gordon's familial struggles presented on the upcoming season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. In the season's trailer, Mia admits that she once "obtained a divorce lawyer" during a rough patch in their marriage. Also in the trailer, Mia admits to co-star Ashley Darby that she "might" have married Gordon for the money.

Mia and Gordon, 70, married in 2012. Together, they share son Jeremiah, 8, and daughter Juliana, 6. They also each have one child from their previous relationships and are grandparents to four children from Gordon's family.

Mia first joined the Housewives family on season 6. In June, she wished Gordon a happy Father's Day on Instagram, thanking him for "being such a POWERFUL positive influence on our children. I admire the way you love, nurture, and empower our babies to be the best versions of themselves. Thank you for loving us and being a great dad!"

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns with new episodes in November.

