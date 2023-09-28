The Real Housewives of Potomac are back!

Bravo dropped the season 8 trailer for the reality series on Thursday, giving fans a look at all the drama to come. Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton are all back for the new season, alongside new Housewife Nneka Ihim -- a successful lawyer and first-generation Nigerian-American -- and returning RHOP OG Charrisse Jackson Jordan.

In the trailer, which is partly edited to look like a '90s-style sitcom called Potomac Proper, Nneka introduces herself as a woman accustomed to the finer things in life.

"My daddy's a rich b**ch, and he made sure his daughter's a rich b**ch too!" she brags before telling her surgeon husband, "Thanks for buying me a $2 million house!"

She steps on some toes, however, when Gizelle crowns her as "the new Grand Dame" -- earning a scoff from the long-reigning "Grand Dame," Karen. "If only it were that simple," she answers with a laugh.

Nneka also gets into it with Wendy, accusing her mother of performing a voodoo curse on her.

"My mom worships our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Wendy claims, to which Nneka responds, "At day. By night, she's submitting names to shrines."

A fire breaks out soon after the argument, leading Candiace to quip, "That's the demons coming to get us."

Elsewhere, Candiace and Ashley have it out over Candiace's ongoing lawsuit against Ashley's estranged husband, Michael Darby.

"Kiss my f**king a**," Candiace yells at Ashley, who responds, "Walk away so I can see it!"

And Robyn worries she's "turning into a f**king villain" as she deals with the aftermath of an off-season reveal: that her husband, Juan Dixon, had been messaging another woman before their wedding.

"People always got something to say," Juan tells Robyn, slamming his hand on a table to emphasize his point. "I don't care!"

Watch the full trailer below:

Here are Bravo's official descriptions of what's to come this season for each Housewife:

Gizelle Bryant is in a situation-ship with Jason Cameron from Bravo’s Winter House, who is 16 years her junior, and the west wing has never been more alive. He’s a fun distraction as she prepares for her first-born, Grace, to head to college. Although Gizelle is in a good place with Karen, she and Robyn are experiencing a different facet of their friendship as Gizelle is no-holds-barred about expressing her feelings toward Juan’s actions.

Amidst the Juan cheating rumors, Robyn Dixon has decided to remain by his side … and everyone has something to say about it. While her friend group supports her, they wonder if she’s truly happy or if she’s just making excuses for her partner.

It’s the “triple twenty” milestone, aka age 60, for Karen Huger, who is entering this era in stride but a health scare causes her to make some changes with her lifestyle. As she continues to build on the legacy of her family in Surry County, she has decided to restore the home that once belonged to her grandmother into a guest house/lodge. Karen and Gizelle have called a truce and for the time being are closer than ever, but Karen resents Mia for spreading rumors and Robyn for not being upfront with the group.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett is extremely busy touring her Deep Space Deluxe album in multiple cities, but bankrolling the cost is taking its toll on her and Chris, and she needs to figure out her next move. Already stressed out, she becomes even more anxious due to a recent health discovery. Within the group, relationships are strained as Candiace is going through her usual on again-off again with Ashley, not speaking with Gizelle and going through a rough patch with Robyn.

Ashley Darby has settled into her new home with sons Dean and Dylan, but whether she’s getting a divorce still remains a hot topic among the women. As she contemplates the life of a single mother and the financial challenges that lie ahead, she questions how she will support her family.

Wendy Osefo is taking on another endeavor and this time it will combine her interests in politics, mental health and good gossip. The group dynamic presents a challenge as she’s not in a good place with Gizelle and Robyn, and the arrival of new Housewife Nneka rubs her the wrong way.

Mia Thornton and her husband, Gordon, have been through it this past year with the loss of their CEO titleship in The Joint chiropractor. The mounting tension has caused her to seek a divorce lawyer but, not ready to give up, she gives couples therapy a try. Mia takes steps toward making amends with Karen, but persistent rumors make it difficult for them to move on.

Attorney and entrepreneur Nneka Ihim is a first-generation Nigerian-American who enjoys the finer things in life. She and her husband, Dr. Ikenna Ihim, recently bought a beautiful Potomac house that is being renovated. She’s looking forward to building new friendships with the women, but surprising tensions rise between her and Wendy as family secrets are uncovered.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 premieres Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

