Monique Samuels is ending her marriage to Chris Samuels. The 39-year-old Real Housewives of Potomac alum has filed for divorce from the 45-year-old former NFL player, the Montgomery County Family Court confirmed to People. ET has reached out to the estranged couple for comment.

Per the outlet, Monique first filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14, before filing an amended complaint two months later. The pair is scheduled in court on June 21, according to the outlet.

When ET spoke to Monique last July, she admitted that she and Chris were in a "really rough place" when they were filming RHOP, but credited the show with helping to save her marriage.

"We had lost all of the dating in our marriage. Once we started filming reality TV, it actually helped us because it forced us to date," she told ET. "So we were able to get out, just reignite that intimacy and be excited about each other."

Then, in October, People reported that the Love & Marriage: D.C. stars were ending their 10-year-long marriage. Shortly thereafter, Monique and Chris denied that divorce was on the horizon in a lengthy YouTube video.

"When you say the word 'separation,' that insinuates the road to divorce. Are Chris and I getting a divorce? No, we're not getting a divorce. Are Chris and I going our separate ways?... Absolutely not. Nobody ever said that. OK?" Monique said. "Have we filed a legal separation? No! Have we filed for divorce? No! Is there any document that proves of any divorce filings? No! Have we separated to the extent of breaking up? No."

Even so, Monique admitted that "it's no secret that Chris and I have been struggling in some areas of our marriage."

"We have multiple homes. We decided that we would spend some nights apart, so we could give each other space while we're on our counseling journeys," she said, before clarifying that she and Chris were "most definitely still together" and hadn't "given up" on their marriage.

"We didn't break up. We're not looking to divorce. We're simply trying to be better," she said. "We basically said... let's go back to the beginning, fix on ourselves on an individual level... and then focus on our friendship... and then focus on what we both want for our marriage... We needed a change that would work for us... We were not connecting like we should be, like we used to."

"We were like, 'We don't want our children to look at this and think this is how love and marriage is supposed to be,'" Monique added of Chase, 4, Milani, 7, and Christopher, 10. "This gave us a chance to rediscover who we were and give each other space while doing that."

