Reba McEntire wore quite the statement piece on Monday as she hit the red carpet in style for The Voice.

The 68-year-old Team Reba coach donned a sparkly diamond ring on that finger as she posed for photos and gave press interviews ahead of the first live taping of the season. However, she told ET's Cassie DiLaura that wedding bells aren't exactly ringing.

"I just found it," McEntire said of the bauble.

"I told Leslie," she continued, seemingly referencing her brand manager, Leslie Matthews Duggar, "Imma put something over here, just let everybody talk about it."

DiLaura pressed, "You know I'm planning a wedding, am I still the only one planning a wedding?"

"Yes, you are," McEntire clarified.

The legendary country singer has been dating Rex Lin since 2020. She was previously married to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015 and together the former couple shares one child, son Shelby Blackstock. Prior to her breakthrough in the music industry, McEntire was married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987.

Shortly after the red carpet, McEntire ditched the ring as she took to her red chair on The Voice stage in a new ensemble as Monday's Top 12 performances began.

Last month, McEntire was asked whether she would ever tie the knot a third time during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"That would be up to him," she answered, referencing boyfriend Linn. McEntire's reasoning? She's been down the aisle twice while he's never been married.

Added the singer, "If he wants to, that's totally up to him."

While their romance began more recently, McEntire and Linn have known each other since 1991 when they worked together on The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. Though they stayed in touch over the years, their relationship turned romantic after they reunited on Young Sheldon in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic. As the story goes according to McEntire, they went out to dinner and have been "inseparable ever since."

"You gotta find somebody that makes you laugh... Most important thing and I found that. It's priceless," she gushed.

For now, McEntire is focused on the competition as she gets her footing in the new world of reality competition.

"The main thing that I have learned is take it one minute at a time," she shared with ET. "It is a lot to take in for the first time being a coach."

As far as her fellow coaches are concerned, the "Fancy" singer is a natural.

"She's taken to that chair very well," Niall Horan praised in his red carpet interview with ET. "Reba is everything you want Reba to be. She's been just such a great addition."

"She's such a nice woman and clearly very knowledgeable about music," he added. "Affectionate and caring about her team, and she's funny -- and that's pretty much everything you need in a coach."

Gwen Stefani agreed, marveling at McEntire's down-to-earth demeanor.

"Honestly she is so kind and so humble -- I almost want to be like, 'You're Reba, like, stop!'" she said with a laugh. "I think she's just having such a blast and she's gotten so good at the show really quick."

However, when asked who might be taking over the votes left behind by departed coach Blake Shelton, McEntire wasn't shy in naming herself due to their country connection -- even over Shelton's wife!

"I'm just gonna go for it," McEntire teased. "Because it's gonna be split if you don't, so I think it would just be best if I get all of them."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

