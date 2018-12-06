It's been an emotional time for friends and family of George H.W. Bush.

A funeral for the former president was held at the St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, featuring live performances from some of his favorite musical artists.

One of those performers was Reba McEntire, who sang a rendition of the "The Lord's Prayer" so beautifully that it left George H.W.'s eldest son, George W. Bush, in tears.

Reba McEntire sings "The Lord's Prayer" at a funeral service honoring former Pres. George H.W. Bush. https://t.co/GVUtvaVWZW#Remembering41pic.twitter.com/pe5VkN5FFT — ABC News (@ABC) December 6, 2018

Prior to her performance, Reba took to Instagram to remember her pal, sharing photos of the two at various events over the years. "One of many great times we got to be with President Bush," she captioned one of the pics. "Mrs. Bush is smiling up a storm this morning! What a great life he had. #greatpresident #greatfriend."

As ET previously reported, George H.W. died last Friday at the age of 94, just over seven months after the death of his beloved wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara Bush. A State Funeral was also held for the politician at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Prince Charles, Barack and Michelle Obama, President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were just a few of the people who attended the service.

"He showed me what it means to be a president who serves with integrity, leads with courage and acts with love in his heart for the citizens of our country," George said of his father during the emotional eulogy. "When the history books are written, they will say that George H.W. Bush was a great president of the United States."

"He was a genuinely optimistic man and that optimism guided his children and made each of us believe anything was possible," he continued. "Dad, I love you and you've been a wonderful father. We're going to miss you. Your decency, sincerity and kind soul will stay with us forever."

In addition to George, he is survived by four other children -- former Governor of Florida John Ellis "Jeb" Bush, Neill Bush, Marvin Bush, and daughter Dorothy Walker Bush. He and his late wife were also parents to daughter Pauline Bush, who died of leukemia at the age of 3 in 1953.

