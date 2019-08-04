Hollywood is speaking out following the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

Nine people were killed and 27 were injured in the attack early Sunday morning, according to CBS News. The shooting marked the second in less than 24 hours, after 20 lives were claimed in El Paso, Texas. The Dayton, Ohio, shooter was shot to death by responding officers.

Stars like Reese Witherspoon, John Legend and more took to social media to react to the news and call for change to current gun laws.

"Woke up to the news of #DaytonOH shooting. This senseless loss of life is unbearable. When will our US representatives give the people of this country the common sense gun laws we are all demanding? I’m calling my congressman. Again. @Everytown," Witherspoon wrote.

Legend, meanwhile, tweeted: "My heart aches for El Paso and Dayton. Our nation is experiencing these traumas far too often and we need our leaders to take urgent action: take these weapons of war off the street and fight the evil ideology of white nationalism that motivates many of these terrorists."

"When we condemn the racist venom coming from the President's mouth and point out the bigotry of his policies, it's not an academic question, it's not a political game, it's about life and death. The President regularly inspires killers. He is a part of the problem," the singer added.

President Donald Trump shared via Twitter: "The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!"

"God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio," he wrote soon after.

Rihanna took to Instagram with a response to Trump's tweets. "Um... Donald, you spelt 'terrorism' wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy!" she said.

"Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA!" Rihanna continued. "Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!"

See more reactions below:

