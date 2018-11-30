Reese Witherspoon, Kris Jenner and More Celebs React to Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' Video
Ariana Grande is receiving some extra love today... and for good reason!
Immediately after the singer dropped her epic "Thank U, Next" music video on Friday, celebrities, fans and friends of Grande started flooding her social media accounts with messages of appreciation and praise.
In the video, Grande and her pals flawlessly channel a variety of characters from girl power movies like Mean Girls, Legally Blonde and Bring It On. So getting a stamp of approval from Elle Woods herself (Reese Witherspoon) was kind of a big deal.
"#ElleWoodsForever," Witherspoon captioned an Instagram pic. "#ThinkPink."
"I love this," she added on Instagram Stories, over a video of Grande perfecting the legendary "Bend and Snap" move from Legally Blonde.
Kris Jenner, who stole the show by channeling Regina George's mom from Mean Girls, was one of the first to react.
"I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom," Jenner tweeted, quoting Amy Poehler's iconic line as Mrs. George.
Mark Ruffalo also gave the video praise by "having some Razzles" in Grande's honor. In case you forgot, Ruffalo starred opposite Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30, one of the films the singer paid homage to in "Thank U, Next."
YouTube star Joey Graceffa also gave it a thumbs up, tweeting, "The #ThankUNextVideo makes me wanna be overdramatic and start a fight with my boyfriend just so I can relate to @ArianaGrande." He was, of course, referring to all the messages Grande writes to her famous ex-boyfriends in her version of the iconic "Burn Book."
Lucy Hale weighed in too, writing, "Actually drowning in my tears Rn over Thank u, next video. I don’t say this lightly. ICONIC."
See more reactions below:
