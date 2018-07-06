Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Family Photos From Her July 4th Party

Not only is Reese Witherspoon red, white and blonde like her character Legally Blonde character Elle Woods, but she also loves to throw an explosive Fourth of July party!

The mother of three took to social media on Thursday to share some photos and videos of her sweet family celebration after the festivities had wrapped.

“Family time during last night’s fireworks! Hope everyone had a great #4thofJuly!” the 42-year-old actress captioned a precious pic of herself, her husband, Jim Toth, her 18-year-old daughter, Ava, and her 5-year-old son, Tennessee, with their backs to the camera as they watch the fireworks. Her 14-year-old son, Deacon, was not pictured in the photo.

Family time during last nights fireworks! Hope everyone had a great #4thofJuly! 🇺🇸✨ pic.twitter.com/XXRnHhjLwG — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) July 6, 2018

She also posted a cute pic to her Instagram Stories of Tennessee with some patriotic props. Witherspoon also took advantage of Boomerang, sharing a video of herself tipping her American flag hat as her husband looked on lovingly.

For the special occasion, Witherspoon rocked a navy Draper James dress with large white stars and white sandals.

