Sarah Hyland Puts Her Surgery Scars 'on Display' in Fourth of July Bikini Pics

Sarah Hyland is getting real.

The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share festive pics of herself enjoying Fourth of July with her friends. Among the snaps were a few of herself in a bikini, in which she proudly showed off her surgery scars. The 27-year-old actress has been candid with her fans about her health struggles, including kidney dysplasia, for which she had a kidney transplant in 2012.

"#scarsondisplay," Hyland wrote alongside one shot of herself posing in a black-and-white bikini on her Instagram Story. "Here are 4 out of about 150 pictures of us. #4thofjuly #babes (it was a very long, tedious and annoying group chat picking which ones to post) ❤️💙," she captioned a series of other photos.

Hyland was hospitalized last month for an unknown health issue, revealing on Instagram that she was "torn from work against my will." "Health should always come first," she wrote alongside a selfie showing her swollen face as she sat in a hospital gown. Sources told ET shortly after her posts went up that she was out of the hospital and doing better.

The actress clearly had a great holiday, as did many other celebs. See how the stars celebrated Independence Day in the video below.

