If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, her affordable clothing line, Draper James, has jsut kicked off its biggest sale of the year. Dubbed the 'Lucky You Event', this Draper James sale is taking up to 70% off dresses, shorts, swimsuits, jewelry and more summer wardrobe essentials. The best part is ever single item in the sale is less than $99 — making it easier than ever to embrace Witherspoon's designs.

Shop the Draper James Sale

Now through Monday, July 17, the Draper James sale includes everything we've come to love about the brand's classic collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment. There are also plenty of bikinis and one-piece swimsuits from the limited-edition collection by Draper James and Lands' End.

Witherspoon is always spotted in Draper James dresses, whether she's hosting a dinner party, headed to work, or reading a book in the backyard. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24 and XS to 3X, Draper James has timeless clothing for everyone. Ahead, shop our favorite summer fashion finds from the biggest Draper James sale of the year.

Maren Top in Pink Embroidered Floral Draper James Maren Top in Pink Embroidered Floral Featuring a square neckline, and embroidered flowers on the sleeves and hem this top is a great addition to any wardrobe. Pair this with white jeans or shorts and your favorite sneaker for a perfect look! $95 $39 Shop Now

Jo Dee Dress in Gingham Draper James Jo Dee Dress in Gingham This flattering babydoll style is easy to layer. Top it off with a jacket for work or pair with sandals in the heat. Plus, it doesn't wrinkle easily and travels well in a suitcase, making it the perfect staple for your next trip. $118 $39 Shop Now

Flower Drop Earring Draper James Flower Drop Earring These Flower Drop Earrings lend a romantic vibe to whatever you choose to wear them with. $55 $29 Shop Now

