Shop

Reese Witherspoon’s Biggest Draper James Sale Is Here: Save Up to 70% On Summer Styles Starting at $14

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Draper James
Draper James

If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, her affordable clothing line, Draper James, has jsut kicked off its biggest sale of the year. Dubbed the 'Lucky You Event', this Draper James sale is taking up to 70% off dresses, shorts, swimsuits, jewelry and more summer wardrobe essentials. The best part is ever single item in the sale is less than $99 — making it easier than ever to embrace Witherspoon's designs.

Shop the Draper James Sale

Now through Monday, July 17, the Draper James sale includes everything we've come to love about the brand's classic collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment. There are also plenty of bikinis and one-piece swimsuits from the limited-edition collection by Draper James and Lands' End.

Witherspoon is always spotted in Draper James dresses, whether she's hosting a dinner party, headed to work, or reading a book in the backyard. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24 and XS to 3X, Draper James has timeless clothing for everyone. Ahead, shop our favorite summer fashion finds from the biggest Draper James sale of the year.

Maren Top in Pink Embroidered Floral
Maren Top in Pink Embroidered Floral
Draper James
Maren Top in Pink Embroidered Floral

Featuring a square neckline, and embroidered flowers on the sleeves and hem this top is a great addition to any wardrobe. Pair this with white jeans or shorts and your favorite sneaker for a perfect look! 

$95$39
Jo Dee Dress in Gingham
Jo Dee Dress in Gingham
Draper James
Jo Dee Dress in Gingham

This flattering babydoll style is easy to layer. Top it off with a jacket for work or pair with sandals in the heat. Plus, it doesn't wrinkle easily and travels well in a suitcase, making it the perfect staple for your next trip.

$118$39
Bikini in Awning Stripe
Bikini Top in Awning Stripe
Draper James
Bikini in Awning Stripe

Equal parts pretty and practical, the Awning Stripe Bikini pairs a shipshape print with UPF 50+ sun protection.

$75$39
BIKINI TOP
$70$39
MATCHING BOTTOMS
Tammy T-Shirt Dress in Gingham
Tammy T-Shirt Dress in Gingham
Draper James
Tammy T-Shirt Dress in Gingham

The comfort of a T-shirt with the polish of a midi dress. Cut from a super-soft, stretchy knit in signature gingham, the flattering dress has a swingy, fit-and-flare shape, with a simple scoop neck.

$98$39
Flower Drop Earring
Flower Drop Earring
Draper James
Flower Drop Earring

These Flower Drop Earrings lend a romantic vibe to whatever you choose to wear them with.

$55$29
DJ x Lands' End Mid Waist Bikini Bottoms
DJ x Lands' End Mid Waist Bikini Bottoms
Draper James
DJ x Lands' End Mid Waist Bikini Bottoms

Designed as part of the limited-edition swim collection with Lands' End, this bikini bottom has modern cut provides a little less coverage without being too revealing. It’s made with chlorine-resistant fabric so it will last longer and retain its shape season after season. 

$63$29
Lynn Long Sleeve Top in Blue Mixed Stripe
Lynn Long Sleeve Top in Blue Mixed Stripe
Draper James
Lynn Long Sleeve Top in Blue Mixed Stripe

This long sleeve top is great to have in your summer wardrobe. You can style it for work or for vacation.

$95$79

RELATED CONTENT:

Dive into the Rest of Summer with This Weekend's Best Swimsuits Sales

Save Up to 60% On Summersalt's Celeb-Loved and Best-Selling Swimwear

The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop for Summer, Starting at $18

16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress

The 10 Best Summer Dresses That Are Still on Sale After Prime Day

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Stylish Maxi Dresses

The Cult-Fave Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Is 20% Off All Summer Long