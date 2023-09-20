Sales & Deals

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Is 25% Off Until Tonight: Shop the Best Fall Fashion Finds

By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:12 PM PDT, September 20, 2023

Draper James' Friends & Family Sale is taking 25% off sitewide until midnight tonight.

If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, you're in luck. Her affordable clothing line, Draper James, is hosting a huge Friends & Family Sale with sitewide discounts right now. You can save 25% on everything using the code FALLFRIENDS at checkout, including Reese's favorite items along with new arrivals that are perfect for fall. 

For one last day today, the Draper James sale includes everything we've come to love about the brand's classic collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment. Just in time for fall to officially start this weekend, there are plenty of jackets, boots and pants for the new season.

Witherspoon is always spotted in Draper James dresses, whether she's hosting a dinner party, headed to work, or reading a book in the backyard. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24 and XS to 3X, Draper James has timeless clothing for everyone. Ahead, shop our favorite fall fashion finds from the Draper James Friends & Family Sale before they're gone tomorrow.

Reversible Sherpa Jacket

Reversible Sherpa Jacket
Draper James

Reversible Sherpa Jacket

Get two coats in one with the fully reversible sherpa jacket. Wear this warm layer with your jeans and sweaters, or throw it over a favorite fall dress to up the coziness factor.

$175 $131

Utility Pant in Green

Utility Pant in Green
Draper James

Utility Pant in Green

Cut from cotton twill with the perfect amount of stretch and finished with an elastic waist, the relaxed-fit Utility Pant is a perfect everyday option. 

$108 $81

Cropped Jacket in Dark Wash

Cropped Jacket in Dark Wash
Draper James

Cropped Jacket in Dark Wash

Cut from dark wash denim with the perfect amount of stretch, this jacket is a perfect early-fall layer to throw over all of your favorite dresses.

$135 $101

Randall Boot in Cognac Suede

Randall Boot in Cognac Suede
Draper James

Randall Boot in Cognac Suede

Reese's Randall Boot is the shoe equivalent of the pumpkin spice latte. This surprisingly comfy boot looks great with skirts, dresses and jeans.

$185 $139

Woods Coat in Pink

Woods Coat in Pink
Draper James

Woods Coat in Pink

Inspired by Elle Woods herself, the Woods Coat is sure to brighten even the grayest fall or winter day. 

$295 $221

