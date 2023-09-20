If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, you're in luck. Her affordable clothing line, Draper James, is hosting a huge Friends & Family Sale with sitewide discounts right now. You can save 25% on everything using the code FALLFRIENDS at checkout, including Reese's favorite items along with new arrivals that are perfect for fall.

Shop the Draper James Sale

For one last day today, the Draper James sale includes everything we've come to love about the brand's classic collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment. Just in time for fall to officially start this weekend, there are plenty of jackets, boots and pants for the new season.

Witherspoon is always spotted in Draper James dresses, whether she's hosting a dinner party, headed to work, or reading a book in the backyard. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24 and XS to 3X, Draper James has timeless clothing for everyone. Ahead, shop our favorite fall fashion finds from the Draper James Friends & Family Sale before they're gone tomorrow.

Reversible Sherpa Jacket Draper James Reversible Sherpa Jacket Get two coats in one with the fully reversible sherpa jacket. Wear this warm layer with your jeans and sweaters, or throw it over a favorite fall dress to up the coziness factor. $175 $131 With code FALLFRIENDS Shop Now

Utility Pant in Green Draper James Utility Pant in Green Cut from cotton twill with the perfect amount of stretch and finished with an elastic waist, the relaxed-fit Utility Pant is a perfect everyday option. $108 $81 With code FALLFRIENDS Shop Now

