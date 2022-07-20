If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, her affordable clothing line Draper James is having its biggest sale of the season to help renew your wardrobe with light and airy summer styles. You can save up to 70% on bright Draper James classics that are already $99 and under. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24, everyone can embrace Witherspoon's effortless designs.

Shop the Draper James Sale

Through Thursday, July 21, every single item is marked down at Draper James, including new arrivals. The sale includes everything we've come to love about the classic Draper James collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment.

Witherspoon is always spotted in Draper James dresses, whether she's on the beach, headed to work, or reading a book in the backyard. Not only are dresses, sandals, and even fall staples on sale, but Draper James' best-selling swim collaboration with Land's End has returned and the deals are too good to miss.

Below, grab our favorite looks from the Draper James sale, so you can stop coveting and start shopping without wasting any time.

Stella Slides in Magnolia Draper James Stella Slides in Magnolia Crafted from lightweight durable vegan leather with pillowy top-knot straps, Draper James's slides are perfect for weekend errands and lounging — or for afternoons by the pool. $125 $69 Buy Now

Braided Ellie Sandals Draper James Braided Ellie Sandals As comfortable as they are cute, these slip-on slides add a casual polish to your jeans and summer dresses. $95 $59 Buy Now

