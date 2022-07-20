Shopping

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Is Having Its Biggest Sale: Save Up to 70% on Dresses, Swimsuits and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Draper James Sale
Draper James

If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, her affordable clothing line Draper James is having its biggest sale of the season to help renew your wardrobe with light and airy summer styles. You can save up to 70% on bright Draper James classics that are already $99 and under. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24, everyone can embrace Witherspoon's effortless designs. 

Shop the Draper James Sale 

Through Thursday, July 21, every single item is marked down at Draper James, including new arrivals. The sale includes everything we've come to love about the classic Draper James collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment. 

Witherspoon is always spotted in Draper James dresses, whether she's on the beach, headed to work, or reading a book in the backyard. Not only are dresses, sandals, and even fall staples on sale, but Draper James' best-selling swim collaboration with Land's End has returned and the deals are too good to miss. 

Below, grab our favorite looks from the Draper James sale, so you can stop coveting and start shopping without wasting any time.

Martie Tie Back Dress in Flying Daisies
Draper James
The breezy fabric of this dress is as comfortable as can be. With summer heating up, a light dress with an elegant silhouette is a must. 

$165$99
Maddie Embroidered Babydoll Dress in Yellow Stripe
Draper James
An everyday look that can take you from day to night, the cotton blend is sure to be comfortable and airy for a summer day. Pair it with a denim jacket and a sneaker to go out for the night.

$150$99
DJ x Lands' End One Piece Wrap Swimsuit
Draper James
With a flattering twist-front sweetheart neckline and adjustable straps, the swimsuit features a tummy-control lining that gives a sleek silhouette and a smooth foundation while complementing your natural curves.

$115$59
Carly Shirtdress in Bold Green Stripe
Draper James
The best of both worlds — get the polish of a shirtdress with a fun stripe for summer adventures. 

$150$89
Stella Slides in Magnolia
Draper James
Crafted from lightweight durable vegan leather with pillowy top-knot straps, Draper James's slides are perfect for weekend errands and lounging — or for afternoons by the pool.

$125$69
Kimberly Smocked Midi Dress in Multi Stripe
Draper James
Dress this piece down with sneakers or pair with a heeled sandals for a date night with your girls.

$125$79
Tie Waist Jumpsuit in Chambray
Draper james
Your new wardrobe MVP, the Draper James jumpsuit has a 70’s inspired silhouette, complete with a wide-leg pant, button down front and flattering self-tie detailing. 

$150$99
Braided Ellie Sandals
Draper James
As comfortable as they are cute, these slip-on slides add a casual polish to your jeans and summer dresses.

$95$59
DJ x Lands' End Twist Front Underwire Bikini Top
Draper James
 Mix and match this swimsuit with different sizes of the bikini bottoms for a perfect fit. 

$78$49
DJ x Lands' End Mid Waist Bikini Bottoms
Draper James
$63$39

