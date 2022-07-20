Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Is Having Its Biggest Sale: Save Up to 70% on Dresses, Swimsuits and More
If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, her affordable clothing line Draper James is having its biggest sale of the season to help renew your wardrobe with light and airy summer styles. You can save up to 70% on bright Draper James classics that are already $99 and under. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24, everyone can embrace Witherspoon's effortless designs.
Through Thursday, July 21, every single item is marked down at Draper James, including new arrivals. The sale includes everything we've come to love about the classic Draper James collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment.
Witherspoon is always spotted in Draper James dresses, whether she's on the beach, headed to work, or reading a book in the backyard. Not only are dresses, sandals, and even fall staples on sale, but Draper James' best-selling swim collaboration with Land's End has returned and the deals are too good to miss.
Below, grab our favorite looks from the Draper James sale, so you can stop coveting and start shopping without wasting any time.
The breezy fabric of this dress is as comfortable as can be. With summer heating up, a light dress with an elegant silhouette is a must.
An everyday look that can take you from day to night, the cotton blend is sure to be comfortable and airy for a summer day. Pair it with a denim jacket and a sneaker to go out for the night.
With a flattering twist-front sweetheart neckline and adjustable straps, the swimsuit features a tummy-control lining that gives a sleek silhouette and a smooth foundation while complementing your natural curves.
The best of both worlds — get the polish of a shirtdress with a fun stripe for summer adventures.
Crafted from lightweight durable vegan leather with pillowy top-knot straps, Draper James's slides are perfect for weekend errands and lounging — or for afternoons by the pool.
Dress this piece down with sneakers or pair with a heeled sandals for a date night with your girls.
Your new wardrobe MVP, the Draper James jumpsuit has a 70’s inspired silhouette, complete with a wide-leg pant, button down front and flattering self-tie detailing.
As comfortable as they are cute, these slip-on slides add a casual polish to your jeans and summer dresses.
Mix and match this swimsuit with different sizes of the bikini bottoms for a perfect fit.
