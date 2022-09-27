Shopping

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Sale: Shop the Biggest Deals of the Year for Fall Dresses Under $99

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Draper James Tent Sale
Draper James

If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, her affordable clothing line Draper James is having its biggest sale of the year to help renew your fall wardrobe. The Draper James Tent Sale includes fall dresses, skirts, and sweatpants in effortless silhouettes — all under $99. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24, everyone can now embrace Witherspoon's designs with incredible deals, but hurry because the Tent Sale ends at midnight tonight! 

Shop the Draper James Sale 

Through Tuesday, September 27, the Draper James sale includes everything we've come to love about the classic Draper James collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment. 

Witherspoon is always spotted in Draper James dresses, whether she's hosting a dinner party, headed to work, or reading a book in the backyard. Not only are dresses and more fall staples on sale, but Draper James' best-selling sandals and swimwear are marked down for any upcoming holiday vacations. 

Shop our favorite fall fashion finds from the Draper James sale, so you can start off the new season in style. 

Fit & Flare Dress in Fall Field Flowers
Fit & Flare Dress in Fall Field Flowers
Draper James
Fit & Flare Dress in Fall Field Flowers

With a simple scoop neck and comfy three-quarter sleeves, this Draper James dress pairs beautifully with sneakers or ankle boots.

$98$39
Maren Top in Ribbon Flower
Maren Top in Ribbon Flower
Draper James
Maren Top in Ribbon Flower

The Maren Top is as versatile as it is stylish. Designed with a relaxed fit, this wear-with-anything top features generous puff sleeves, a flattering square neckline, and a subtle flutter hem. 

$95$39
Deana Smocked Dress in Picnic Plaid
Deana Smocked Dress in Picnic Plaid
Draper James
Deana Smocked Dress in Picnic Plaid

The perfect blend of polished and pretty, the Deana Smocked Dress in Picnic Plaid is designed with a relaxed fit that allows for movement. Throw this dress on with sneakers or heels for casual brunch or evening dinner plans with the girls.

$165$59
Tie Waist Jumpsuit in Chambray
Tie Waist Jumpsuit in Chambray
Draper james
Tie Waist Jumpsuit in Chambray

Your new wardrobe MVP, the Draper James jumpsuit has a 70’s inspired silhouette, complete with a wide-leg pant, button down front and flattering self-tie detailing. 

$150$99
Natalie Sweatpants in Magnolia
Natalie Sweatpants in Magnolia
Draper James
Natalie Sweatpants in Magnolia

Get ready for cozy season with a pair of sweatpants in Draper James' new Magnolia navy print. 

$78$29

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Fall Jackets to Shop From J.Crew, Everlane, Alex Mill & More

9 Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

The Best Fall Fashion Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Rack

The Best Comfortable Pointed Toe Boots To Wear This Fall

The 14 Best Walking Shoes for Women in Fall 2022

The 15 Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

Outdoor Voices Debuts Its Coziest Fall Collection for New Adventures

The Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200 From Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS

Abercrombie Fall Sale: Save on Jeans, Jackets and More Fall Favorites

 