If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, her affordable clothing line Draper James is having its biggest sale of the year to help renew your fall wardrobe. The Draper James Tent Sale includes fall dresses, skirts, and sweatpants in effortless silhouettes — all under $99. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24, everyone can now embrace Witherspoon's designs with incredible deals, but hurry because the Tent Sale ends at midnight tonight!

Shop the Draper James Sale

Through Tuesday, September 27, the Draper James sale includes everything we've come to love about the classic Draper James collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment.

Witherspoon is always spotted in Draper James dresses, whether she's hosting a dinner party, headed to work, or reading a book in the backyard. Not only are dresses and more fall staples on sale, but Draper James' best-selling sandals and swimwear are marked down for any upcoming holiday vacations.

Shop our favorite fall fashion finds from the Draper James sale, so you can start off the new season in style.

Deana Smocked Dress in Picnic Plaid Draper James Deana Smocked Dress in Picnic Plaid The perfect blend of polished and pretty, the Deana Smocked Dress in Picnic Plaid is designed with a relaxed fit that allows for movement. Throw this dress on with sneakers or heels for casual brunch or evening dinner plans with the girls. $165 $59 Buy Now

