Refresh Your Routine With 25% Off Youth to the People's Best-Selling Skincare This Week

Youth to the People Skincare Sale
Youth to the People
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:47 AM PDT, March 21, 2024

It's time for your skin's springtime renewal. Save 25% on all of Youth to the People's bestsellers this week.

As we step into spring and everything gets a seasonal reset, now’s the time to reassess your skin care lineup. Powered by superfoods and the latest technology, Los Angeles-based skincare brand Youth To The People is hosting a major sale on its best-selling skincare products. 

From now until Monday, March 25, Youth to the People is offering 25% off sitewide. Whether you're dealing with dry skin, acne-prone skin, or even extremely sensitive skin, this clean skincare brand's sale has you covered.

Shop Youth to the People's Sale

100% vegan and cruelty-free, Youth To The People went viral on TikTok for its unique superfood-powered products. The fan-favorite Superfood Cleanser uses a blend of ingredients like kale, spinach, and green tea to create a vitamin and antioxidant-rich formula that never strips the skin.

While the brand is best known for its Superfood Cleanser, there are plenty more nourishing skincare products to shop, including our favorite Superberry Hydrate and Glow Dream Mask that pumps your skin full of moisture. From vitamin C serums to face masks, shop the best finds from the Youth to the People sale below to refresh your skincare routine this spring.

Superfood Cleanser

Superfood Cleanser
Youth To The People

Superfood Cleanser

Try the facial cleanser that took TikTok by storm. The wash is made of superfood antioxidants from kale, spinach and green tea for a gentle clean your skin will drink up. 

$39 $29

Shop Now

Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask

Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask
Youth to the People

Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask

With powerful, antioxidant-rich superberries and THD ascorbate, this overnight mask helps to target dullness and uneven skin tone for brighter, more radiant skin.

 

$52 $39

Shop Now

15% Vitamin C + Caffeine Energy Serum

15% Vitamin C + Caffeine Energy Serum
Youth To The People

15% Vitamin C + Caffeine Energy Serum

Vitamin C serums are all the rage these days for their ability to hydrate and help brighten skin. Youth To The People wakes things with a shot of plant-derived caffeine for skin that looks nurtured and refreshed. 

$69 $52

Shop Now

Superfood Antioxidant Hand Wash

Superfood Antioxidant Hand Wash
Youth To The People

Superfood Antioxidant Hand Wash

This cold and flu season (and all year long), keep hands clean, germ-free and smelling yummy with Youth To The People's Superfood and Cedarwood Fresh Greens hand wash. 

$39 $29

Shop Now

Superfood Daily Duo

Superfood Daily Duo
Youth To The People

Superfood Daily Duo

Grab this gift set featuring Omar Apollo's go-to face moisturizer and the TikTok-famous Superfood face cleanser.

$48 $36

Shop Now

