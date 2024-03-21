As we step into spring and everything gets a seasonal reset, now’s the time to reassess your skin care lineup. Powered by superfoods and the latest technology, Los Angeles-based skincare brand Youth To The People is hosting a major sale on its best-selling skincare products.

From now until Monday, March 25, Youth to the People is offering 25% off sitewide. Whether you're dealing with dry skin, acne-prone skin, or even extremely sensitive skin, this clean skincare brand's sale has you covered.

Shop Youth to the People's Sale

100% vegan and cruelty-free, Youth To The People went viral on TikTok for its unique superfood-powered products. The fan-favorite Superfood Cleanser uses a blend of ingredients like kale, spinach, and green tea to create a vitamin and antioxidant-rich formula that never strips the skin.

While the brand is best known for its Superfood Cleanser, there are plenty more nourishing skincare products to shop, including our favorite Superberry Hydrate and Glow Dream Mask that pumps your skin full of moisture. From vitamin C serums to face masks, shop the best finds from the Youth to the People sale below to refresh your skincare routine this spring.

Superfood Cleanser Youth To The People Superfood Cleanser Try the facial cleanser that took TikTok by storm. The wash is made of superfood antioxidants from kale, spinach and green tea for a gentle clean your skin will drink up. $39 $29 Shop Now

Superfood Antioxidant Hand Wash Youth To The People Superfood Antioxidant Hand Wash This cold and flu season (and all year long), keep hands clean, germ-free and smelling yummy with Youth To The People's Superfood and Cedarwood Fresh Greens hand wash. $39 $29 Shop Now

