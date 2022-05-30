Saving on skincare products is always a great feeling. And if you were already in the market for a new night cream or sunscreen, you might want to consider checking out the current skincare sale from the internet's favorite zero waste beauty brand: REN Skincare.

Even if you're late to shopping all of those can't-miss Memorial Day Weekend deals, don't worry. Happening now through June 5, shoppers can use the code FF20 at checkout to get 20% off nearly all REN Skincare products. While sale items and value sets aren't included in the promotion, shoppers can grab some already marked-down REN Skincare products that are leaving the site through the brand's Last Chance section.

Bonus: those who spend $75 or more on REN Skincare products will get an Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel as a free gift (which is usually $37) — perfect for incorporating into any summer skincare routine. And along with the skincare sale, shoppers can also enjoy free shipping on orders over $30.

Check out some of our favorite, best-selling skincare products included in the REN Skincare Sale below.

Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir REN Skincare Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir The REN Skincare Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir gives your skin a non-greasy barrier between it and the elements. This helps your skin feel less dry and irritated at the end of the day. $59 $47 Buy Now

