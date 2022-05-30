Shopping

REN Skincare Sale: Get 20% Off on Best-Selling Overnight Creams, SPF, Cleansers and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
REN Skincare Sale
REN Skincare

Saving on skincare products is always a great feeling. And if you were already in the market for a new night cream or sunscreen, you might want to consider checking out the current skincare sale from the internet's favorite zero waste beauty brand: REN Skincare.

Even if you're late to shopping all of those can't-miss Memorial Day Weekend deals, don't worry. Happening now through June 5, shoppers can use the code FF20 at checkout to get 20% off nearly all REN Skincare products. While sale items and value sets aren't included in the promotion, shoppers can grab some already marked-down REN Skincare products that are leaving the site through the brand's Last Chance section. 

See the Skincare Sale

Bonus: those who spend $75 or more on REN Skincare products will get an Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel as a free gift (which is usually $37) — perfect for incorporating into any summer skincare routine. And along with the skincare sale, shoppers can also enjoy free shipping on orders over $30.

Check out some of our favorite, best-selling skincare products included in the REN Skincare Sale below.

Summer Limited Edition Daily AHA Tonic
Ren Skincare Summer Limited Edition Daily AHA Tonic
REN Skincare
Summer Limited Edition Daily AHA Tonic

This limited-time formula helps exfoliate, brighten and tighten your skin to create a more even texture for you to apply moisturizer and the rest of your beauty regimen. 

$39$31
Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream
REN Skincare Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream
REN Skincare
Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream

Reduce dark circles and give your under eyes some hydration with REN Skincare's Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream. 

$51$41
Atlantic Kelp & Magnesium Ocean Plastic Body Wash
REN Skincare Atlantic Kelp & Magnesium Ocean Plastic Body Wash
REN Skincare
Atlantic Kelp & Magnesium Ocean Plastic Body Wash

Atlantic kelp has some great antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which makes this body wash perfect for moisturizing and smoothing your skin. 

$29$23
Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream Moisturizer
REN SKincare Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream Moisturizer
REN Skincare
Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream Moisturizer

The brand claims you'll have "visibly brighter, firmer and plumper after 7 days." Plus, the Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream Moisturizer is crafted for sensitive skin.

$52$42
Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir
REN Skincare Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir
REN Skincare
Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir

The REN Skincare Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir gives your skin a non-greasy barrier between it and the elements. This helps your skin feel less dry and irritated at the end of the day. 

$59$47
Perfect Canvas Clean Jelly Oil Cleanser
REN Skincare Perfect Canvas Clean Jelly Oil Cleanser
REN Skincare
Perfect Canvas Clean Jelly Oil Cleanser

This jelly oil cleanser helps gently clean your face and get rid of waterproof makeup, SPF products and pollutants. It also helps hydrate your skin as it cleans.

$37$30
Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion
REN Skincare Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion
REN Skincare
Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion

Keep your entire body nourished after your daily shower with the Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion.

$46$37
Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream
REN Skincare Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream
REN Skincare
Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream

Make sure your skin is moisturized throughout the night with this hydrating cream that also reduces hyperpigmentation. 

$55$44
Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen
REN Skincare Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen
REN Skincare
Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen

Everyone needs a good sunscreen for sensitive skin that will protect them from UVA/UVB this summer.

$40$32
Guerande Salt Exfoliating Body Balm
REN Skincare Guerande Salt Exfoliating Body Balm
REN Skincare
Guerande Salt Exfoliating Body Balm

This exfoliating body balm helps get rid of dead skin cells, leaving you with soft smooth skin.

$40$32

RELATED CONTENT: 

The 35 Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

Save on Kim Kardashian's Best Styles During the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale

Cooling Mattresses Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Just in Time for Summer

The 25 Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales You Can Still Shop This Weekend

Best Apple Deals On Amazon for Memorial Day 2022

Best Buy Memorial Day TV Deals: Save up to $700 on Sony, LG and More