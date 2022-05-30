REN Skincare Sale: Get 20% Off on Best-Selling Overnight Creams, SPF, Cleansers and More
Saving on skincare products is always a great feeling. And if you were already in the market for a new night cream or sunscreen, you might want to consider checking out the current skincare sale from the internet's favorite zero waste beauty brand: REN Skincare.
Even if you're late to shopping all of those can't-miss Memorial Day Weekend deals, don't worry. Happening now through June 5, shoppers can use the code FF20 at checkout to get 20% off nearly all REN Skincare products. While sale items and value sets aren't included in the promotion, shoppers can grab some already marked-down REN Skincare products that are leaving the site through the brand's Last Chance section.
Bonus: those who spend $75 or more on REN Skincare products will get an Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel as a free gift (which is usually $37) — perfect for incorporating into any summer skincare routine. And along with the skincare sale, shoppers can also enjoy free shipping on orders over $30.
Check out some of our favorite, best-selling skincare products included in the REN Skincare Sale below.
This limited-time formula helps exfoliate, brighten and tighten your skin to create a more even texture for you to apply moisturizer and the rest of your beauty regimen.
Reduce dark circles and give your under eyes some hydration with REN Skincare's Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream.
Atlantic kelp has some great antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which makes this body wash perfect for moisturizing and smoothing your skin.
The brand claims you'll have "visibly brighter, firmer and plumper after 7 days." Plus, the Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream Moisturizer is crafted for sensitive skin.
The REN Skincare Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir gives your skin a non-greasy barrier between it and the elements. This helps your skin feel less dry and irritated at the end of the day.
This jelly oil cleanser helps gently clean your face and get rid of waterproof makeup, SPF products and pollutants. It also helps hydrate your skin as it cleans.
Keep your entire body nourished after your daily shower with the Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion.
Make sure your skin is moisturized throughout the night with this hydrating cream that also reduces hyperpigmentation.
Everyone needs a good sunscreen for sensitive skin that will protect them from UVA/UVB this summer.
This exfoliating body balm helps get rid of dead skin cells, leaving you with soft smooth skin.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 35 Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend
Save on Kim Kardashian's Best Styles During the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale
Cooling Mattresses Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Just in Time for Summer
The 25 Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales You Can Still Shop This Weekend
Best Apple Deals On Amazon for Memorial Day 2022
Best Buy Memorial Day TV Deals: Save up to $700 on Sony, LG and More