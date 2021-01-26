Charlotte Grayson doesn't like to miss an invite. Actress Christa B. Allen, who played the youngest Grayson sibling on the ABC drama Revenge, opened up on Instagram about not getting invited to an upcoming cast reunion.

Allen, 29, first acknowledged the reunion on Twitter earlier this month when her co-star, Nick Wechsler, posted about it.

"Looking forward to hanging (VIRTUALLY, dear Christ) with some of my @Revenge buds on February 6th. Join us! A portion of the proceeds will go to @StJude. @EmilyVanCamp @BarrySloane #JoshBowman," Wechsler wrote at the time, linking to details on the charity event.

Allen replied, simply writing, "Nice."

nice — Christa B. Allen (@ChristaAllen) January 16, 2021

On Monday, the actress, who has also gained a following on TikTok, took to Instagram, sharing a photo of herself with Revenge star Emily VanCamp and co-star Ashley Madekwe, writing, "I’m getting a lot of DMs about the Revenge virtual reunion happening on February 6th. of course I would’ve loved to be there with you all, but as per usual I was not invited. If the entry fee for this reunion is a bit much during these tough times, feel free to come hang out with me on TikTok live the same time, same day for free. 99."

One commenter replied to her message, "Maybe that attitude is the reason why you weren’t invited 🤷🏻‍♀️." Allen replied, "@honneymxn if standing up to bullying is wrong, I don’t want to be right."

Though Allen seemingly called out several of her co-stars in the post, she also got some co-star love. Madekwe commented, "I love this image of us. Feels like yesterday that we were shooting this 💖."

Allen's on-screen mom, Madeleine Stowe, also wrote, "You’re such a smart woman. I’ll have to get a TikTok just to watch you live.😘😘😘😘"

Revenge ran from 2011 to 2015 for four seasons. Leading lady VanCamp went on to marry co-star Josh Bowman in real life. The couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary last month.

