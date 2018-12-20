You’ve heard of “B***h stole my look,” now get ready for “B***h stole my talent!”

In ET’s exclusive first look at Sunday’s Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies continue their girls’ getaway in Destin, Florida. But, when a storm hits, they’re forced to figure out something fun to do indoors.

“It’s raining outside, we all have on wigs, honey!” NeNe Leakes notes. “We can’t out there, child. It’ll be jacked up! So, I came up with the best idea in the world.”

That idea? A game of “B***ch stole my talent!” The set-up is simple: the women will be paired for head-to-head faceoffs in specific categories designed especially for the duos. The only two not competing are NeNe and Porsha Williams, who concocted the game. They’re just hosting, because “we the ones who got personality," as NeNe puts it.

The match-ups are as such: “friends” of the cast Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam will compete over style, each getting 15 minutes to “put on a fashion lewk, and come back out here and let us see you werk!”

Check it out here:

Next up, it’s the model-off as Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille will each get a chance to walk, pose, walk on a makeshift runway.

“I came out the womb crip walkin’,” Eva remarks. “So this whole model walk runway? Oh, she been ready.”

“Child, I have been slaying the runways since Eva was a baby suckin’ on the bottle,” Cynthia counters. “So, I just have to tap into my Cynthia Bailey, gotta feel my body become Naomi Campbell, honey, Tyra Banks. I’mma beat Eva today!”

The final duel comes down to Kandi Burruss and Shamari DeVoe, whose singing skills will be put to the test… much to Kandi’s chagrin.

“This whole competition thing, that’s not my thing,” she says. “Who made the most money at it is more what I think about.”

The full competition plays out on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘RHOA’: Watch Porsha Williams Confront Kandi Burruss Over Talking About Her Man (Exclusive)

‘RHOA’: Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Open Up About Their ‘Love Story, Not Storyline’ (Exclusive)

'RHOA': Why NeNe Leakes Says She and Kandi Burruss Switch Places This Season (Exclusive)