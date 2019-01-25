Leaving NeNe behind is a major no-no.

That’s the lesson the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta seemingly learn the hard way on Sunday’s all-new episode -- and ET has your exclusive first look. The group is still in Tokyo, Japan, for their all-cast trip and headed out for an excursion with their city guide, Aya. Now remember, Aya told the women when they first arrived that her No.1 rule is “don’t be late” -- but, NeNe, as Housewives fans know, doesn’t play anyone else’s rules. So, when NeNe fails to turn up on the dot for the day trip, Aya tells the group’s driver to head out without her.

“No!” Tanya Sam screams out as the van door shuts, quickly followed by Eva Marcille asking, “Can you not leave NeNe?!”

Cut to NeNe casually strolling out of the hotel to find what she calls their “school bus,” only to see nothing. Cynthia Bailey quickly jumps on the phone with the RHOA OG to explain what happened, but the call does more harm than good.

“OK, I don’t even care,” NeNe tells Cynthia, in an eerily calm voice. “I don’t care because I don’t have to come to the thing. I don’t even care about coming. Have fun. I’m good.”

Watch it all play out here:

“OK, did y’all hear just how calm NeNe was?” Porsha Williams asks in a confessional. “‘Y’all go ahead, I’m good. Enjoy.’ She gon’ murder one of us tonight, I can feel it.”

Then, it’s back to that phone call. The women are trying to convince their driver to loop back around and get NeNe, and suggest NeNe jump in a car and meet them at their final destination -- but NeNe isn’t interested.

“Like, I’m not running no relay race, OK?” she tells Cynthia. “I’m not doing that. So, if you guys are gone, go ahead and go, have a good time. I’m not going to try to hold you up or anything like that. Go ahead on and have a good time.”

Cynthia and Marlo Hampton make one last-ditch effort to fix the situation, with Cynthia telling NeNe she’ll hold her a seat and Marlo screaming out that she’s sending an Uber to pick up NeNe.

“Don’t hold me a seat,” NeNe curtly replies. “Thank you. Bye.”

“She probably cursing y’all out,” Shamari DeVoe says once NeNe hangs out. “All of y’all.”

