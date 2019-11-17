Kenya Moore is twirling back into the Real Housewives of Atlanta-- and right back into the drama, too.

The 48-year-old reality star wasn't afraid to throw a little shade at co-star NeNe Leakes while speaking with ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon at New York's Manhattan Center on Friday.

Kenya, who took season 11 off, claimed during a recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show that NeNe tried to spit on her while filming season 12, and suggested that NeNe is not the "top biller" of their series anymore.

During a recent interview with ET, NeNe had this to say: "These girls, to me, all seem to want to be the queen or the one that everybody thinks of when they say, 'Housewives,' and I don't think that that's possible. I think there's one queen and there's a lot of princesses."

"Well, honey -- a queen would be in the center of the opening, they would be in the first two episodes of the show," Kenya told ET on Friday with a laugh. "That is all."

Kandi Burruss had a slightly more positive reaction to NeNe's statement, offering that the show is "full of queens." "Well, that's a good response too," Kenya said. "Mine was just a little more shady."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In addition to verbal battles with NeNe, viewers will see Kenya's marital struggles play out this season on RHOA; she announced her split from husband Marc Daly in September after two years of marriage. As she told ET, she and Marc are currently taking it "one day at a time."

"You know, it's interesting. It's just different," she shared of RHOA's new season. "I'm a little nervous, I'm excited. I have a lot of feelings about it, yeah -- scared."

While Kenya and Marc figure things out, they're co-parenting their daughter, 1-year-old Brooklyn. "She's trying to walk and she's talking. She's doing so many amazing things. It's fun to watch," Kenya gushed.

"She throws her food on the floor. You'll give her food -- once she's done eating, she just takes the food and throws it on the floor, just left and right, and it's just a mess on the floor," she added, laughing over the observation that both she and her daughter are fond of making messes.

See more on Kenya in the video below.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The largest Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in history airs this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey on Her Reunion With NeNe Leakes Amid Feud (Exclusive)

Kandi Burruss Responds to Kenya Moore Exposing Her 'RHOA' Salary and Dishes on Season 12 Drama (Exclusive)

NeNe Leakes on Kenya Moore's 'RHOA' Return and Her Own Future With the Show (Exclusive)

Related Gallery