Kenya Moore hasn't lost hope when it comes to her relationship.

The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and revealed that she has yet to officially file for divorce from her estranged husband, Marc Daly. The pair, who tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter last year, announced their separation in September.

"I believe it was mutual," she said of her and Daly's decision to breakup. "And... there's always hope. We haven't filed yet. There's always hope."

"[Issues in the relationship] haven't been worked through and I think that's always what I was asking for and just never happened," she added.

While nothing about her relationship status seems certain, Moore shot down the idea that she'd leave Real Housewives to salvage her marriage.

"I already made that choice and it didn't work out so well for me," she explained of not signing on for season 11 of the reality series, before announcing her season 12 return. "I chose my marriage and my relationship over my career. I feel like I wanted my family, I wanted to have a healthy pregnancy, and ultimately I chose my family."

Though she did put her career on hold for her family, Moore said that it was her success in entertainment, as well as Daly's in business, that made her decide not to sign a prenup when they tied the knot.

"No prenup. No. Listen, we're both successful. I owned my home outright prior to marriage. And for, you know, what I know not being a lawyer, I think that's protected. That's my biggest asset," she said. "And, you know, Marc's successful, so I just didn't think that, you know, things would ever get to a point where he would come after money. And so he hasn't yet."

In fact, Moore categorized her current relationship with Daly as "cordial," adding that, over the weekend, they celebrated their daughter, Brooklyn's, first birthday

"We had her birthday party today. We co-parented successfully during that," she said. "Hopefully it'll continued the same way."

On Instagram, Moore even shared a pic of herself with Daly and Brooklyn at the party. In the shot, Moore, wearing a balloon hat, grins while holding a smiling, pink tutu-clad Brooklyn with Daly by their side.

"Happy Birthday @thebrooklyndaly your mommy and daddy love you beyond any words," she captioned the sweet photo. "You are light of my life, my whole world and my future. God blessed my existence with you and daddy. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. #Godisgood #1yearold #miraclebaby #babybrooklyn #love #family"

