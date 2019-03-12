Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley kept quiet about all the drama in her life for a reason.

“You have to watch the show, and it's not really fair for us to play it out in the press because ultimately you have to watch it -- it's a reality show,” she told ET at the show’s season nine premiere party last month. “So, you will see what really happened. And I encourage the audience to tune in and see the real story and not, you know, someone’s agenda or something self-serving. Playing it out in the press, you know, everything is always a bit inflated and it's one-sided.”

Dorit seemingly hinted at the idea that her co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, helped to orchestrate the leaking of information to various tabloids while they were filming season nine of RHOBH, namely about "Puppy-gate."

To catch the ill-informed up, Dorit adopted a dog, Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, from Lisa’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. In some turn of events, Lucy wound up at a shelter, eventually making her way back to Vanderpump Dogs. The gossip surrounding Lucy is at the center of the drama on season nine, with more yet to unfold -- including the accusations of leaking the story to the press. Lisa has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in the case of Lucy Lucy Apple Juice.

According to Lisa, her friendship with Dorit -- well, actually, with everyone on the cast -- is irrevocably broken due to the dog situation and the cast’s allegations that she leaked the story to the press and orchestrated the way the information was spread to her co-stars. Teddi Mellencamp claimed that Lisa instructed her employees to have Teddi share the info. Again, she’s denied any involvement in it.

Now, the cast is regularly berated by LVP supporters online, many of whom point out that all this drama with the dog went down in the wake of Lisa losing her brother to suicide. The ladies have all been vocal that they felt terribly for Lisa at the time. And now, Dorit has a message for those attacking her, whether it be about the dog or her finances: “Lay off, buddy!”

“That’s all I can say,” she added, with a laugh.

For what it’s worth, Dorit says she’s open to reconciling with her once-close pal, but it’s up to the restaurateur to make the first move.

“You know, I'm an easy, easy girl to repair things with,” she shared. “It just takes an apology or a conversation that's true and honest and real, and two people that want to. You know? And I'm always up for trying to repair something, always.”

“I mean, I'm not exactly calling her to do it,” she added. “But you have to also to tune in and see the season because there's a lot that happened. And I think having this conversation now, it's difficult to answer those questions when you haven't seen it.”

“It's a very long season, too, so it's jammed packed,” she promised. “There's also a lot of fun, there's a lot of new friendships, there's a lot of things that happen this season.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘RHOBH’: Teddi Mellencamp Owns Up to Her Part in Puppy-Gate to Erika Jayne (Exclusive)

'RHOBH' Cast Promises Season 9 Is About More Than Just Dorit, a Dog and a Blog (Exclusive)

Watch the 'RHOBH' Cast Answer Lisa Vanderpump's No. 1 Question About Season 9 (Exclusive)