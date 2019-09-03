Nothing like some fresh cheating allegations to get a new season of Housewives started!

In ET’s exclusive first look at Wednesday night’s Real Housewives of Dallas season premiere, Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond orchestrate a "friendervention" for LeeAnne Locken and D'Andra Simmons. The women, seemingly, haven’t spoken since taping the season three reunion in November 2018, but it has more to do with than just leftover drama from season three. Apparently, new drama surfaced after the reunion.

"When I got back to my hotel room after reunion, Rich started sending nasty text messages to Jeremy," D'Andra asserts, referencing her husband, Jeremy Lock, and LeeAnne’s soon-to-be husband, Rich Emberlin.

"Rich sent some text message to my husband about some bulls**t cheating scandal that, he didn’t know what he was talking about!" D'Andra continues in a confessional. "And this is how it read, 'I'm going to tell D'Andra all about pretty Jessica. She’s everything D'Andra isn’t. I didn’t want to, bro, because I usually have discretion, but I will not tolerate the baseless B.S. that your wife is spewing about me! Rich.' There is no way in God’s green earth that my husband would be having an affair with anyone named Jessica, Mary, Susie, Julie -- whatever. It doesn’t matter who it is. It's not happening. Move on."

"Rich is aware that Jeremy was having an affair with a girl named Jessica," LeeAnne alleges in her own confessional. "Jeremy called me a f**king snake on social media. Rich can threaten him all he wants. That’s him, not me."

The women get into a heated back and forth over the cheating allegations, with LeeAnne telling D’Andra that she did the same thing to her in season three. Fans will recall that D'Andra repeatedly asked LeeAnne if she thought Rich was unfaithful, which leads the ladies into a game of semantics.

"I didn’t accuse him," D'Andra says. "I asked a question."

Watch the full "friendervention" here:

"I need you to understand and own and be very clear that, if anyone has ever told you that Rich has cheated, they’re a f**king liar," LeeAnne spouts at D'Andra.

"It's very duplicitous of you," D’Andra fires back, going on to reference LeeAnne’s allegations that Cary Deuber’s husband, Mark, cheated on Cary with men at a gay bar in town, which Mark has denied.

"You called Cary’s husband out, but yet, when I said something out of care, of concern, then you’re saying, you can’t do that, but yet, you had been in the same position," D’Andra rattles off. "So now, you’re judging me?"

"The difference is, I still feel bad when it gets brought up," LeeAnne remarks in a confessional. "Do you think D’Andra does? 'Cause I don’t think she does."

ET sat down with LeeAnne ahead of the premiere, where she shed a little more light on the situation. LeeAnne says Rich sent the text with hurt feelings.

Bravo

"I think Rich waited and waited and waited and waited all year the season was airing, he waited and he waited and he waited for an apology, and to this day he still has not gotten an apology," she shares, going on to note that she’s apologized to the Deubers repeatedly since making claims about Mark.

"And I'm not trying to make the situation different," she says. "I'm trying to show the example of the apology. One person delivered and continues to deliver. I continue, every time I see them, to say, you won't ever have to forgive me. I owe you this, this is my mistake. I learned."

LeeAnne seemingly saw the texts on Rich’s phone, but says D'Andra never actually showed her them herself.

"That's the messy part of messy people," she says. "If there's something that I have to say ... I'm gonna say it to you, because I want to let you know how I feel, resolve the issue if I can, apologize if I offended you that wasn't meant to offend you, and move the hell on! I don't wait for, you know, press or confessionals or any of that! Like, here I am, let’s speak! Maybe my cojones are just a little bigger than everyone else's, I don't know."

LeeAnne teases that RHOD viewers will also finally learn the source of D'Andra’s intel on Rich’s alleged cheating.

"She came to me and told me who told her that they slept with Rich, and it is an ex-dental hygienist of Rich's who's had a crush on him since before I met him," LeeAnne claims. "[She’s] actually been put in the psych ward for this crush, you know, maximum three-day hold in the psych ward, and has arrest records where she beat up her husband. I'm so glad that's who you chose to believe over me!"

It’s safe to say the "friendervention" kicks off a roller-coaster season for LeeAnne and D'Andra.

"I will tell you, our relationship is better than any roller coaster in any country -- by far," she promises.

The Real Housewives of Dallas premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

