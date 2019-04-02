Everything’s bigger in Texas, including LeeAnne Locken’s wedding!

The Real Housewives of Dallas star is set to wed her longtime love, Rich Emberlin, on April 27 -- and she’ll be rocking at least two looks for the big day. ET has your exclusive first look at her second outfit, a custom jumpsuit that LeeAnne plans to wear at her reception.

The long-sleeved jumpsuit features 3-D embroidered appliques and is covered in pearls, sequins and Japanese glass stone. It also includes a detachable train made of sparkly tulle and lace applique. If you were to drop into designer Esé Azénabor’s Dallas boutique to pick up the style for yourself, it would cost you $15,000!

"A jumpsuit like this typically takes four months to make," Azénabor tells ET. "However, we put about eight people on this and made it in seven weeks."

LeeAnne opened up about her wedding to ET last fall, admitting that she likely wouldn’t be sending all her RHOD castmates invites to the ceremony.

"At the cathedral, I would prefer it to be intimate and that if I look at you when I'm wearing my gown, that you make me happy, and that you make me smile, because it's my wedding and I just want to smile at my wedding," she shared. "I just want to be in a house filled with love and acceptance and, you know, a bright future."

