LeeAnne Locken’s headed to the chapel and she’s definitely gonna get married!

“We have a venue and a date set,” the Real Housewives of Dallas star teases ET. “I have an incredible designer doing an amazing custom wedding gown. I cannot wait to share it with y'all. And then I have a really fun reception outfit being custom-made, as well.”

The 51-year-old said “yes” to longtime love Rich Emberlin’s state fair proposal last year, but the pair won’t say “I do” until 2019.

“I'm kinda super excited,” LeeAnne gushes. “I guess I can just go ahead and bust it, but my save the date is gonna go out at the beginning of December … It's gonna be a Christmas ornament, save the date Christmas ornament.”

The TV personality filled ET in on her wedding plans at the 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Los Angeles. LeeAnne jokes her guests can keep the save-the-date ornament “forever… or smash it, whatever.” Though, judging by what she had to say about the guest list, chances are anyone who might want to smash the keepsake won’t be invited in the first place, like some of her RHOD co-stars.

“At the cathedral, I would prefer it to be intimate and that if I look at you when I'm wearing my gown that you make me happy, and that you make me smile, because it's my wedding and I just want to smile at my wedding,” she shares. “I just want to be in a house filled with love and acceptance and, you know, a bright future.”

It seems safe to assume Brandi Redmond won’t get an invite to the ceremony. The co-stars have faced off year after year after year on the show, including on Wednesday night’s finale and the upcoming two-part reunion.

“Is it not Brandi vs. LeeAnne part 985,642.1?” LeeAnne asks. “O-ver it! Like, seriously. You have a baby! Like, do something!”

“Brandi has chosen that she's just not gonna like me and instead of actually accepting it herself that she just doesn't like me and literally just not doing anything with me,” she continues. “It's just, like, yeah. I feel like the entire Target store, arrows flying everywhere.”

“Oh, I don't have to dodge them, honey,” she adds. “I ain't seen an arrow penetrate yet.”

Also not making an appearance at LeeAnne’s big day is her new dress line, L’Infinity… well, at least not on her. Viewers saw LeeAnne launch the brand, which includes one dress with a range of attachments that can be worn 175 different ways, in the final weeks of season three.

“You know, I came up with this dress probably, like, 15 years ago, and it's a dress that just does what I believe in, giving back,” LeeAnne explains. “It really gives back to women, it's one dress you can wear 175 different ways. I can't tell you how many times I've stood in my closet and thought, 'What am I gonna wear?' and, 'Oh my gosh, I wish I could wear that dress that I wore two weeks ago, ‘cause it really looks great on me, but I just wore it two weeks ago.' This is the dress that looks great on you all the time and you can change it up and it's a different dress.”

Sadly, LeeAnne wasn’t able to sport the look at the season three reunion.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to wear my dress at the reunion,” she says. “You never know where you might see me wearing it next, but [for] .the reunion, I just felt also the color choices we were given, like, set choices of colors, and all I have right now is black for my dress.”

For more on the upcoming reunion, check out the video below. The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

