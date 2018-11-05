The ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Season 3 Mid-Season Trailer Is Here!

You’re going to need a shot of tequila and a hug after this.

Bravo dropped the mid-season trailer of The Real Housewives of Dallas season three on Monday, and from the looks of it, things are going downhill fast for the group. We pick up with LeeAnne Locken, Kameron Westcott, D’Andra Simmons, Brandi Redmond, Cary Deuber and Stephanie Hollman on the all-cast trip to Copenhagen, Denmark, which features bonding, beer and boobs.

Brandi goes skinny dipping while overseas, which LeeAnne opts to start filming on her phone, much to Brandi’s dismay -- and that’s just the start of some phone-related drama for the frenemies. Kameron reveals to Cary that LeeAnne “cloned” Brandi’s cell phone, meaning she supposedly has access to all of Brandi’s texts, calls, photos, etc. Then, of course, the women have to revisit LeeAnne’s alleged claims that Brandi and D’Andra are alcoholics.

“I don’t know that I said that,” LeeAnne mutters in defense, before making things worse in a confessional. “I don’t think Brandi’s sophisticated enough to be an alcoholic. I think Brandi’s just a drunk.”

Check out the full trailer here:

Other highlights include Kameron and D’Andra getting heated over their high society families, with Kameron putting D’Andra on “friend probation;” D’Andra and LeeAnne coming to near blows in Copenhagen; Stephanie asking for a “shot of tequila and a hug;” and Brandi confronting LeeAnne over thinking she’s “better than the rest of us,” to which LeeAnne pokes her finger in Brandi’s chest and tells her, “That’s your problem.”

LeeAnne defended the moment to ET back in August.

“When Brandi's like, 'You think you're better than everyone,' and I said, 'That's your problem,' it is!” she said. “Go get some therapy and deal with your insecurities. It's not my problem.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas moves to its new time, 10 p.m. ET, this Wednesday on Bravo, and will air directly after The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

