The Real Housewives of Dallas wraps up season three this Wednesday, which means next week we get the reunion -- and ET has your exclusive first look at the two-part, all-cast sit-down. From the looks of the trailer, most of the action, like the season, will focus on D’Andra Simmons and LeeAnne Locken’s crumbling friendship.

“For two years, I have held a secret about you, LeeAnne, so I’m going to reveal it right now,” D’Andra announces in the teaser’s first seconds.

“Why don’t you jump in a f**king lake and drown?!” LeeAnne fires back.

“Honey, I’m a hard female dog to knock over,” LeeAnne told ET at the 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Los Angeles after taping the reunion in New York City. She promised the two episodes will be “loud” and claimed they will be filled with “a lot of lies.”

“I have to say, I think we kept Andy [Cohen] 100 percent entertained the entire time!” she added. “At some point, I think he was like, ‘Where are these girls from?!’ We're like, ‘DALLAS!’”

“You have no idea, I mean, it was intense,” Kameron Westcott teased at the same event. “It was intense. I still am shaking from the reunion. I literally am still having a hard time sleeping.”

The jabs continue between LeeAnne and the ladies, with D’Andra claiming that LeeAnne’s fiance, Rich Emberlin, has been unfaithful. An allegation that LeeAnne firmly denies.

“Both of his ex-wives came to me and sought me out and told me different stories,” D’Andra says. “They said to me, ‘You have no idea what you’re saving her from.’”

Things also get heated between LeeAnne and Brandi as they rehash “phone clone-gate,” where LeeAnne said she had cloned Brandi’s phone only to later say it was a joke, as well as D’Andra and Cary Deuber.

“You haven’t had a f**king opinion all year and now all of a sudden you have all this stuff to say?” D’Andra shouts at Cary.

“I have had plenty of opinions,” Cary shouts back. D’Andra quickly screams back with a, “No, you haven’t!”

D'Andra Simmons and LeeAnne Locken face off on 'The Real Housewives of Dallas' season three reunion. Bravo / Greg Endries

“I just felt like there wasn't a lot of resolution,” Kameron admitted to ET. “So, you know, you guys will have to see, but there wasn't a lot of resolution I feel like … I walked away feeling like, I didn't get enough time to talk. You know, I feel like people didn't have that chance to explain themselves. So, there's a lot that's unfinished.”

We will get some answers out of D’Andra’s mom, Dee Simmons, though! The Ultimate Living founder shows up in part two in hopes of bringing D’Andra and LeeAnne back together -- and she brings her purse along with her.

“I brought my purse, ‘cause I had to give my daughter her allowance!” she jokes with Andy.

“I was hoping to find a lot of resolution and I think...you'll have to wait and see if, see what I get,” LeeAnne teased.

Part one of The Real Housewives of Dallas season three reunion premieres Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with part two airing the following Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the same time. And make sure to tune in for the season finale this Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

