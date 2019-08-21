TV

'RHONY' Cast Shocked by Bethenny Frankel's Sudden Exit

By Liz Calvario‍
Dorinda Medley, Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer
Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The cast of The Real Housewives of New York City did not see Bethenny Frankel's departure coming.

Two sources connected to the RHONY cast tell ET that Frankel's exit from the show is a shock to the other cast members. The two sources claim that the other cast members were not given a head’s up that Frankel was exiting the show and found out about it in the press.

According to the two sources, filming for season 12 got underway on Wednesday, with one source calling Frankel's exit, "blindsiding."

ET confirmed that the Skinnygirl founder would no longer appear on the Bravo series on Wednesday. Frankel, herself, shared a goodbye message to all her fans on her Instagram, thanking them for "sticking with me through everything."

"You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held," she wrote. "I had big dreams and I never stopped, but I honestly didn’t know if I would ever get here. You helped me to get here."

I wanted to take a moment to write a personal note to you. I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything. You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held. I had big dreams and I never stopped, but I honestly didn’t know if I would ever get here. You helped me to get here. I would read your letters and messages and grow from your struggles. You would give me your honest opinion about my products and projects and helpful advice about divorce, relationships, motherhood, miscarriages, health, and surviving the death of a loved one and almost my own. You have shared your ideas with me and I have been inspired by and learned from you. I am fortunate to have created a business and career that some people only dream of. I had a beautiful baby girl who is now 9 years old, and she has changed me as a human being. I was able to give back and help people all over the world who have been hit with the worst of unforeseen circumstances, which we will all continue together. GO for it. Whatever it is. Reach for your dreams in life and love and make the impossible happen, because it can happen and it WILL happen. Come from a place of yes and it’s yours for the taking. Thank you so much for your love and support. And stay tuned, you haven’t seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come. I love you all and am so lucky to have you in my life! PS: New York City is still my playground. . ♥️xo♥️ . B

Meanwhile, RHONY newcomer Barbara Kavovit told ET in a statement, "Bethenny played such a huge role on RHONY over the years and I’m sad to see her leave the show. That being said, she excels at all that she does and I’m excited to see what the future holds for her."

Frankel has been a part of RHONY since 2008. She left the show after the third season in 2010, before rejoining in 2015.

