Luann de Lesseps marked a very special achievement on Wednesday.

The Real Housewives of New York City star has officially completed her one-year probation sentence brought on by her arrest for battery, disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest on Christmas Eve 2017 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The New York Department of Probation tells ET: "The maximum expiration date of Lu Ann de Lesseps probation period expires today, August 28, 2019. The New York City Department of Probation will inform Florida as legally required." Additionally, Palm Beach County lists the case as closed.

The 54-year-old reality star also confirmed the news with a touching handwritten note on her own stationery, which she posted on Instagram.

"Hi my friends, I'm happy to say, after a long, difficult year... I've made it through! I'm humbled and grateful for this life lesson and ready to put the past behind me and move on with my life. Wish me luck! Thank you for your undying support over the years! Love always, Luann."

Although de Lesseps has put this scandal behind her, it was a rocky road to completing her probation. After her arrest in late 2017, she pleaded guilty and was put on the year of probation, which included 50 hours of community service, attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week and attend a Victims Impact Class by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. Also, she was subject to random alcohol and drug tests throughout her probation.

Since, she has checked herself into rehab twice, the second time forcing her to miss the RHONY reunion for season 10. Then, in May, de Lesseps was taken into custody for violating her probation, which led to reinstating the terms and adding additional requirements, which included weekly telephone meetings and a monthly in-person check-in with her psychiatrist.

Her personal battles aside, de Lesseps has also weathered criticism, including from fellow RHONY co-stars, such as Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer. Just last month, ET spoke with de Lesseps at her NYC home, where she responded to comments made by Singer, who claimed at the reunion taping that de Lesseps has been drinking alcohol again.

"A lot of what Ramona says in the reunion does get me in trouble, 'cause people see it and they listen to it," de Lesseps said. "It doesn't help me and it doesn't help me get through this difficult situation, so I really didn't appreciate some of the comments Ramona makes in the second reunion episode."

Discussing the third RHONY reunion episode, she said of Singer: "For a woman who claims to support women, she is not very supportive."

