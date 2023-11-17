Ashley Darby's throwing it back to 2008 and blamin' it on the a-a-a-a-a-alcohol.

In a preview of Sunday's The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley credits her meandering memory to being overserved, as she sits down with Karen Huger for a little catchup. This comes after Ashley accidentally (?) stirred up some drama between Wendy Osefo and the newcomer to the group, Nneka Ihim.

"I may have implied that to Wendy, that Nneka was, like, sort of implying that Wendy was Osu," Ashley tells a stunned Karen, who quickly confesses she doesn't actually know what "Osu" means. Ashley fills her in on what she's learned about the term from their Nigerian pals, who compared it to being a societal outcast.

"What did Nneka say?" Karen asks.

"Here's the thing, Nneka didn't say anything!" Ashley tells her.

"So, you made this s**t up?" Karen inquires. "Were you being messy?"

"No, I misremembered," Ashley replies, claiming her memory of the moment's evolved since it occurred. As flashbacks prove, it was actually Ashley who brought up the possibility of Wendy being Osu (she's not) to Nneka.

"I think I put too much sauce on it," Ashley admits in a confessional, "and implied that Nneka was the one who brought it up, and that's not right. I feel really guilty about it and I do want to want to set that record straight."

"Girl, Ashley got a wooden leg!" Karen cracks in her own interview. "When she drinks, it goes straight to her big toe and stays there. Talking 'bout, 'Oh, it's goin' to my head...' No, it went to that bunion in your toe."

"Girl. Girl," she tells her pal. "I'm just buckling up. My god."

It seems the Osu confusion kicks off a rocky relationship for Wendy and Nneka. The season trailer previewed allegations of voodoo witchcraft being carried out by Wendy's mother, seemingly against Nneka.

"As someone who prides myself on my Nigerian culture, and being the first Nigerian Housewife in Bravo TV history, I really find it hard when xenophobic tropes are used, and it's something as an immigrant we really try to move past, because it hurt us in our childhood," Wendy told ET at BravoCon. "So, to have it brought up on this platform willfully, maliciously and knowingly? I think that it speaks for itself."

"I mean, they're after me, but we see why," Nneka hit back at BravoCon, noting she's only one of a couple of stars of RHOP who actually live in the show's titular city, and not other cities in the DMV area.

"You know, I love myself, I love my life and I love my husband," she proclaimed. "I'm really happy for the world to see who I am, and see our world that we live in and, you know, to just track my life in Potomac proper."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

