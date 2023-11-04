Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett is not mincing words when expressing her sentiments about her fellow co-star Gizelle Bryant.

Candiace, along with fellow Housewife, Dr. Wendy Osefo, shared their thoughts with ET's Brice Sander on Friday at BravoCon in Las Vegas, shedding light on their complicated relationships within the show.

Candiace began by addressing her bond with co-star Robyn Dixon, stating, "Well, I think you have to kind of separate those things right because Robin and I have a history, we have a friendship, that was my sister, and I think she's just sort of in a trance right now so I'm just waiting at the corner, I'm at the bus stop, I'm waiting on her to wake up." Wendy chimed in, "Snap out!"

However, the conversation quickly shifted towards Candiace's feelings about Gizelle. She didn't hold back her criticism, declaring, "I just, I go back to, you know, it's very hard to have even a simple relationship with a robot and someone who has perpetually decided that she is not going to share her life but instead lie on others' lives. Go ahead."

Candiace recently threw a little social media smoke Gizelle's way for discussing cheating rumors about Candiace's husband, Chris Bassett, on her podcast with co-star Robyn Dixon, Reasonably Shady.

Wendy joined in, exclaiming, "Why are you constantly talking about others when we are not talking about you." The two housewives seemed to share a mutual frustration with Gizelle's behavior and focus on the lives of her fellow cast members.

Earlier this week, Gizelle told ET she was done engaging with Candiace. "I don't even know what the hell's going on in Candiace's home, nor do I care, OK?" the OG Real Housewives of Potomac star said over Zoom.

"If you would just shut the f**k up and worry about your boyfriends for hire and cheating husbands, you wouldn't have to post 'proof' that you weren’t behind yet another plot against someone's family," Candiace wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Once again, the people of God are tired."

"I don't care what she says on Twitter at all, and clearly she should be concerned about what's going on in her bedroom, 'cause unfortunately, we've all seen what she sleeps with... unfortunately," Gizelle fires off in response. "My DMs was DM-ing, OK?"

Chris and Candiace have denied any wrongdoing on his part. The reports have also largely been debunked via lack of evidence; photos claiming to be of Chris in intimate situations don't seem to line up with his actual physical appearance.

This follows last season of RHOP, which largely centered on claims Gizelle made against Chris, saying he made her feel uncomfortable at the season 6 reunion when they spoke privately in her dressing room. Candiace and Chris rebuffed Gizelle's allegations, going on to suggest Gizelle only came for the Bassetts in order to divert attention from drama unfolding behind closed doors at Robyn's house.

"Absolutely not," Gizelle spouts.

Bravo

When asked about her relationship with co-star Ashley Darby, Candiace had a more accepting perspective, saying, "I think that we just have to decide as a collective that Ashley and I are going to ebb and flow, so Mondays we might be good but next Wednesday we might be throwing plates. It just depends on the weather, the moon, we have a... what did I say, our love language is fighting, but at the end of the day, it's love."

Wendy added, "I think deep down they have love for each other, and I can see that. I can see that I see the love is like a sisterly distant third cousin type of."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo starting Nov. 5. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.

