"I'm being nailed to the cross like Jesus was!"

Vicki Gunvalson uttered those infamous words on season 10 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, as she felt pinned against the wall for the bad behavior of her then-boyfriend. Now, it seems Housewives history is repeating itself, as Robyn Dixon has her own "crucify me" moment on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's all-new episode, the cast gathers together on their trip to Austin, Texas, for what appears to be an impromptu intervention with Robyn. Some of the ladies remain upset with their co-star for what they view as deceit over the last year, Robyn not bringing her husband, Juan Dixon's, alleged infidelity to the group and, therefore, the show. She instead chose to open up about the allegations on her podcast with castmate Gizelle Bryant, Reasonably Shady, only after season 7 of RHOP wrapped filming.

"Honestly, there's a whole group of friends over here who don't know what you're going through," Karen Huger tells Robyn. "You selectively speak to one pocket of the friendship circle, OK?"

"That's true," Candiace Dillard Bassett chimes in, as Robyn nods in agreement, sat next to said pocket, Gizelle and Ashley Darby.

"And in doing so, you certainly divide the group," Karen continues. "So, Robyn, I'm asking you directly: how are you doing?"

"First of all, what I've experienced personally is not dividing the group," Robyn replies. "I speak to the people who actually reach out to me and say, 'I'm sorry you're going through this, are you OK?'"

"So when I reached out to you, you ignored me..." Candiace interjects, as a screenshot of a text she sent to Robyn two days after Juan was fired from his basketball coaching job appears on screen. His dismissal was unrelated to the cheating rumors, but came around the same time, amid an investigation at the university at which he worked into whether Juan covered up sexual misconduct by an assistant coach. Juan's denied any wrongdoing.

"Whatever else aside, I am sorry this is happening to you," Candiace wrote. "I'm sorry this is happening to your family."

"Are you serious?!" Robyn fires back. "After you've trashed me on social media incessantly?!"

Candiace was Robyn's most outspoken critic in the days following her revelations about Juan's potential indiscretions, even calling for her friend to be fired from the show.

"Really?!" Robyn asks. "Do you know what I've gone through. I've gone through f**king torture."

"So have I," Candiace says.

"Yes, Robyn, at your expense," Karen says. "Because of you hiding your truth."

Watch the confrontation play out here:

"If I didn't tell my momma what happened, why the f**k would I walk in front of any of y'all?!" Robyn exclaims.

"Robyn!" Karen pleads. "You need to be accountable."

"Well, what do you want to do?" Robyn asks, throwing her hands in the air before deciding to stand up.

"You want to f**king beat me up or something?!" she asks, arms in the air in the shape of a cross. "What do you want to do? Hold me accountable. I'm here! I'm here!"

"I want you to hold yourself accountable," Karen tells her, as Robyn repeats the phrase "I'm here!" over and over again.

"Hold me accountable!" Robyn says to no one and everyone, as Candiace wipes away tears with one of her signature cry-angles.

"You lied the entire year," Karen tells her. "And you asked all of us to be quiet."

Fans will have to tune in to see where things go from here, but this is also the trip where Robyn breaks down in tears and questions how she became the "villain" in this story.

"It just became a pile-on," she lamented to ET at BravoCon. "I think I handled myself as true to myself as I could. I walked into the situation knowing that all eyes were going to be on me, all attention was going to be on me, and I was open to that, and I think I handled myself very well. As best I can."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream on Peacock the next day.

RELATED CONTENT: