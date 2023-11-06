Robyn Dixon is clearing the air surrounding rumors of her husband's infidelity ahead of what is shaping up to be a shocking season of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

White attending BravoCon 2023, Robyn, 44, and castmate Gizelle Bryant talked with ET's Brice Sander and spilled the tea on the new season which features tears, fights and more drama between Robyn and husband Juan Dixon.

Robyn and Juan, 45, were married from 2005 to 2012 but separated due to cheating and what she said at the time was an unhealthy relationship. Despite being divorced, the pair still lived together and co-parented their children, ultimately leading to a rekindling of their romance. In 2019, Robyn and Juan announced they were once again engaged and they tied the knot for the second time in 2022.

When asked how the new marriage is going and whether or not Juan has been faithful, Robyn told ET that to the best of her knowledge, they are happily married and sans infidelity.

"As far as I know," Robyn said. "He could be doing something right now and I don't know."

"I'm going to say 'no,'" replied Bryant, 53, when asked if Juan has been faithful.

"Wait, no?" Robyn replied to her castmate.

"I'm going to say no, he's not cheating," Gizelle clarified to the relief of her friend.

"Listen, nobody knows what their partner is doing when they are not around," Robyn said. "I think people are a little delusional to think that anything in life is perfect but I will say that there is nothing that I am aware of."

During the season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac on Sunday, the Housewives were met with a shocking revelation after a woman came forward with a hotel room receipt signed by Juan.

The woman says she came to town to see Juan specifically and that's why he paid for the room for them, but he has maintained that he was just helping out someone who had lost her wallet.

Faced with what she believed would be a season of adversity, the mom said she believes she did the best she could to preserve herself and her relationship while the cameras were rolling.

"I believe I handled myself as true to myself as I could," Robyn said. "I walked into the situation knowing that all eyes were going to be on me, all the attention was going to be on me and I was open to that."

"I think I handled myself very well, as best as I could," she shared.

On top of the rumors that Juan had potentially cheated on Robyn once again, the couple was facing heightened scrutiny after Juan was fired from his job as the head coach for Coppin State University's men's basketball team.

According to CBS Sports, the last of Juan's six-season tenure was "marred" by a lawsuit filed against the school alleging that an assistant coach on Juan's staff, Lucian Brownlee, sexually assaulted and blackmailed a former player by tricking him into sending nude photos of himself, as reported by The Baltimore Sun. In July, Juan and Coppin State University were both dismissed from the lawsuit, according to The Baltimore Banner.

As for what Robyn thinks is the biggest misconception out there about her husband, she addressed fans' concerns about their marriage and said that she does trust Juan and the strength of their relationship.

"I think people don't really realize that we've been together since we were 17 years old, we're best friends, our families are so intertwined," she said. "We have an extremely stong relationship that will, you know, over the course of time will go through ups and downs. The good, the bad, the ugly."

"For us, it's about our family and preserving our family and really being in it for the long haul," Robyn added.

RELATED CONTENT: