'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Expecting Baby No. 2

Congrats to Ashley Darby! The Real Housewives of Potomac star and her husband, Michael, are expecting their second child together, she announced on Instagram on Tuesday. The couple are already parents to 1-year-old son Dean.

"Dean has an announcement to make," read white text on a black background, before a photo displayed showing the tot wearing a "I'm gonna be a big brother" shirt, with Darby and her husband cradling her baby bump in the background. "Baby D2 arriving February 2021."

"There’s no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement ♥️ #RHOP," Ashley captioned the video.

In an interview with ET last week, Ashley said she and Michael were working on expanding their family.

"Everything that we do now affects the baby, so I make sure that we have real discussions that address things right then," she said of how her approach to marriage has evolved since becoming a mom.

"People say that becoming parents can really change your relationship dynamic. I never thought that would be me, but it was me," Ashley continued.

The reality star was just two months postpartum when season 5 of RHOP started filming, and considered quitting the series after finding herself overwhelmed by the balance of reality TV and new motherhood. Her co-stars convinced her she could handle it.

"The women really rallied together to help me feel more comfortable and that is one of the most reassuring things about being in this group," she shared. "For them to come together and put their differences aside -- which we know there are many -- to put all those aside and be there for me, it really reminded me that I do belong in this group."

"Talk about a revelation," she added. "I never thought that Karen [Huger] and I would have bonded the way that we did, or even that Robyn [Dixon] and I would be as close as we are. But yes, this journey has not only been mine. I've had quite a few passengers with me and they've been really supportive."

