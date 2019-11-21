Ashley Darby is still a very new mom, and she’s already ready for more!

"I'm already trying to get a second one in here," the Real Housewives of Potomac star reveals to ET at BravoCon, Bravo’s first-ever fan convention, in New York City, holding her flat stomach. “I'm trying.”

The 31-year-old welcomed her first child with her husband, Michael Darby -- a son named Dean -- in July. The pair got pregnant after years of back and forth over whether Michael, who has two children from a prior relationship, really wanted more kids. The couple's disagreements over the future of their family even drove them to separate for a period of time. But, now, Ashley says even Michael is on board with more babies!

"He needs a little more massaging, but he’s almost there," she teases.

"It's the best thing I could ever imagine," Ashley says other motherhood. "I'm so happy. It was actually a little bit hard for me to come this weekend [to BravoCon]. Even though I'm so excited, and I want to see everybody, I miss my son so much. I'm just staring at photos -- and it's an exercise for me to be present and kind of get back into my old self, where I'm used to be social and with adults, not just a cooing, googling little baby."

New parenthood has been a welcome challenge -- and distraction -- for Ashley and Michael, whose marriage was under question on season four of Real Housewives, as Ashley’s co-stars questioned Michael's fidelity and accused him of being secretly gay or bisexual, which he rebuffed. This came as a cameraman on the show’s production alleged Michael had groped him. Charges were filed against the D.C.-area businessman, but were ultimately dropped.

"Michael and I are in a great place," Ashley shares today. "If anything, the challenges of new parenthood have entered our relationship, so that's presented some obstacles, and it's really made us kind of confront some of the things that we swept under the rug. We can't do that anymore. Now, we have a little bean that depends on us. So, it's introduced a whole new set of challenges."

Ashley is also, in a way, welcoming no longer having her marriage at the center of RHOP's drama. Instead, co-stars Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard are engaged in a back-and-forth war of words over an alleged incident of physical violence between the women. Charges have been filed by both parties at each other.

"I'm waiting to see how it plays out like everyone else," Ashley admits, sharing that she learned about everything through the press. She was not present for the alleged altercation.

"I will just tell you, no I wasn't, and when you see how and why, it's very -- it's crazy," she says. "Obviously, I don't want to see anything go down that's controversial or physical between my friends, but it is what it is, and the way that it happened, unfortunately, I didn't see everything in the way it happened, so I don't know all the details. I'm really going to be learning with everyone else."

The Real Housewives of Potomac will return for its fifth season to Bravo in 2020.

