The Green-Eyed Bandits are not exactly seeing eye to eye.

In ET’s exclusive sneak peek at this Sunday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the women continue their vacation in the Cayman Islands with a group dinner. And what better place to confront your friend over her behavior than at a group dinner?

"The other day, when you came to my open house, you walked two feet in the door and was, like, guns blazing for Monique [Samuels]," Robyn tells Gizelle, referencing Gizelle and Monique’s tense interaction at a party Robyn threw to reveal her just-completed investment property ahead of the trip. When Monique tried to say hi to Gizelle at the party, Gizelle went off on Monique.

"This is a professional event for me, a huge accomplishment, and it just came out of nowhere," Robyn says of Gizelle’s behavior. "Walk around the house, pat your friend on the back, say hello to the people in the room and then [go off]."

"I never thought I’d see the day when Thing 1 and Thing 2 would check each other," Candiace Dillard quips in a confessional. "They supposed to be thick as thieves!"

"There was no reason for Monique to be going around saying, 'Gizelle and Robyn don’t like me...' That’s a broken record," Gizelle replies, at first appearing defensive before adding that there’s a time and place for the kind of behavior she exhibited at Robyn’s party.

"Look, when Robyn has an issue, it’s an issue," Gizelle remarks in her own confessional. "'Cause Robyn doesn’t get mad about the small stuff. So, that means, I really messed up. Big time. And I feel bad about it."

Watch the exchange here:

"That’s a part of your growth, as you go through your therapy, just being compassionate and maybe just assessing a situation first," Robyn tells Gizelle.

"That was really wrong, I’mma work on that," Gizelle says. "Can you please forgive me? I’m sorry."

Robyn is quick to tell her pal that, yes, she forgives her, but offers a stern warning to be mindful of similar actions in the future.

"I’m sorry," Gizelle offers again. "And that was actually Old Gizelle and we were trying to put her bed."

Now, the question is, is "Old Gizelle" really put to bed? Co-stars Karen Huger and Monique, who was not on the cast trip to weigh in about Gizelle’s behavior at that party, seemed to think "Old Gizelle" is still around, telling ET that "she’ll leave you in the middle of the ocean without a paddle" just ahead of the season premiere.

"Messy Gizzy," Karen said. "Gizelle and I have history, and it's tragic when you see your friend, actual friend from the past, do and say the things she's done. And I think she knows she's wrong as well."

"She tries to make amends for it, but it's hard for Gizelle because she's so messy," she added.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

