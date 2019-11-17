The Real Housewives of Potomacdrama has been taken to the next level -- and not everyone's on board with it.

During an interview with ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon at New York's Manhattan Center on Friday, RHOP star Gizelle Bryant opened up about the legal battle between her co-stars, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard, following the pair's alleged fight at a dinner party.

ET previously confirmed that Samuels had been charged with second-degree assault following an alleged incident with Dillard on Oct. 16. Dillard filed a complaint on Nov. 7, and days later, Samuels reportedly filed counter-charges against her co-star.

"I was actually there, so I was super duper hurt, I was very sad," Bryant said of the pair's alleged fight, which was captured by Bravo cameras. "I felt like we're better than this and this is really, really unnecessary."

"We are going to see it play out and I'm curious to see how it does play out. But always feel like we, as women, especially as black women, we are better than anything physical," she added.

Ashley Darby told ET she wasn't present during the alleged fight. "And when you see how and why, it's very -- it's crazy," she revealed.

"Obviously I don't want to see anything go down that's controversial or physical between my friends, but it is what it is, and the way that it happened, unfortunately I didn't see everything in the way it happened, so I don't know all the details," Darby shared.

"I'm really going to be learning with everyone else," she said. "I am going to be, like glued to my TV, 'What happened?!'"

Bryant promised the truth will come out -- "in a very nice way."

Aside from the drama between Dillard and Samuels, the upcoming season of RHOP will see Darby and her husband, Michael, tackle new challenges in their relationship, like becoming parents.

"Michael and I are in a great place. If anything, the challenges of new parenthood have entered our relationship, so that's presented some obstacles. And it's really made us kind of confront some of the things that we swept under the rug. We can't do that anymore," she said. "Now we have a little bean that depends on us, so it's introduced a whole new set of challenges."

Just four months after welcoming her son, Dean, the reality star is already gearing up for baby No. 2. "I'm already trying to get a second one in here. I'm trying," she revealed. "Yes, [Michael's onboard]. He needs a little bit more massaging, but he's almost there."

Bryant, meanwhile, is back with her ex, Jamal, over a decade after their divorce. "It's going great," she expressed. "You know, it's a long distance relationship, so we're really trying to make it work. Anybody in a long distance relationship knows it's tough. But he is the father of my kids. He has always been family to me, but now he's family with some perks."

"I'm day-by-day-ing it. But let's be clear: this is the only man that I ever married, so if I was ever going to marry somebody again, it would probably be him," she shared.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently filming season five. The largest Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in history airs this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

