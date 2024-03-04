Gone but not forgotten. Richard Lewis was honored with a special dedication card during Sunday's episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

"In memory of Richard Lewis. 1947 - 2024," the tribute read. It was accompanied by a classic headshot of the late star.

The HBO broadcast marked Curb's first new episode since Lewis' untimely death last week.

Michael Schwartz/WireImage

The beloved stand-up comedian died on Tuesday, his rep, Jeff Abraham, confirmed to ET. He was 76. Abraham shared that the actor and comedian died after suffering a heart attack. "His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time," the statement added.

In April 2023, Lewis revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease two years prior.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lewis played a fictionalized version of himself on Larry David's hit series. In a recent episode of Curb You Enthusiasm, titled "Vertical Drop, Horizontal Tug," he talked to David about his will and death.

In the scene, the friends are at a golf course when David's character excitedly reveals that he's improved his game by surreptitiously watching another player's lesson.

"I have better news for you. I'm leaving you in my will. I'm tweaking it, and you're in it," Lewis tells David. "It's done. You're in."

Though David insists that he doesn't need the money, Lewis explains, "When I die, I want you to know how much I cared about you... You're my best friend. You're getting it."

The episode aired less than two weeks before Lewis' death.

David spoke out on the loss of his longtime friend in a statement to ET, saying, "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I'll never forgive him."

RELATED CONTENT: