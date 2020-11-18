Ricky Martin is ready for more babies! The singer shares four children with husband Jwan Yosef, and could easily see them having more.

"Some people think I'm crazy but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me," Martin told ET's Kevin Frazier ahead of the Latin GRAMMY Awards. "I don't know. That's all I got to say."

"Jwan is going crazy at the moment, but it's OK don't tell him," he quipped.

Martin's 12-year-old twin sons, Valentino and Matteo, are quickly becoming teenagers. Martin and Yosef are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Lucia and 1-year-old son Renn.

"Pre-adolescence is here and it's getting funky. And on top of that, we're dealing with a lockdown and it's, 'Grrr…get out of the way! This is my room, not yours, blah blah.' You know, it's all part of it," Martin said of his twins. "But these two are really cool kids. They're doing really good in school considering what we're dealing with and they have a beautiful little sister and a little brother and they own that role of the protective older brothers."

"So, it's very beautiful," he added. "I'm very, very proud of them and I'm very lucky to have the family that I have."

As for the boys running the house, he said that's not the case. "It's not their house either, it's the girl's house. It's Lucia's house," Martin said. "She runs the house. She doesn’t snap fingers yet but in the eyes you can tell she's like 'No.' She's only 2, by the way."

In the meantime, Martin couldn't be more grateful for the love his latest album, Pausa, received from the Latin Recording Academy this year. The singer received four nominations at this year's Latin GRAMMY Awards, including Album of Year.

"Every time you get a nomination, you celebrate," Martin expressed. "I know so many artists that go, 'OK, I got the nomination but it's OK. Whatever.' No, that's BS. You are going crazy, you love to be recognized by your peers and by your colleagues and that's what is happening."

"I got four nominations for my album and I'm super thankful to the Academy and to everyone around me, all my colleagues and all the producers and the writers that I worked on this album," he continued. "It's one of my favorite albums to be honest, and I never got four nominations for one so this is very special for me."

The Puerto Rican sensation will also have two special performances during Thursday's telecast. However, Martin revealed that this year things are "very interesting" when it comes to taking the stage.

"I don't think I can say much, but it's like you've never seen before," he shared. "It's completely different to the way we're used to seeing awards. Hopefully next year will be completely different, but it's all about COVID and about making sure that everybody stays safe."

"We put together our performances. Every act will come with their idea. I'm going to say that I'm performing a ballad with someone that I love and I respect," he teased. "It's a collaboration, it's a duet that I'm doing and it's very, very beautiful. Not only because of the music, but because of the presentation. A lot of children involved and keeping that young spirit alive and making sure that we address the children that are the most important in this crazy madness that we're living at the moment."

The 2020 Latin GRAMMYs will take place Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Univision. For what to expect during the awards show, see below.

