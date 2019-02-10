Ricky Rebel Wears Pro-Trump Jacket at 2019 GRAMMYs

Ricky Rebel is making a statement at the 2019 GRAMMYs.

The singer showed up in a white suit with silver embellishments, studded slouchy leather boots and mirrored statement glasses. Rebel surprised the crowd when he turned his jacket inside out to reveal a red-white-and-blue design emblazoned with the words "Keep America Great!," "Trump" and "2020" in support of President Donald Trump.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

"Well, I’m Ricky Rebel, I have a new album called ‘The New Alpha’ so I wanted to wear something that represented what an alpha is and who an alpha is and I am the new alpha," Rebel told ET. "And I’m reflecting millions of Americans out there who voted for Trump. Keep America great. That’s right, baby. We are here. We’re here all around the world, 50 million of us. My name is Ricky Rebel and I’m a reflection of America."

This isn't the first time an artist has openly supported President Trump via fashion. In 2017, Princess Joy Villa wore a controversial Make America Great Again dress to the awards. This year, the musician donned a silver ensemble with spiky headpiece, accessorized with a red MAGA bag. Villa took off the silver dress to reveal a new one underneath -- a brick-print gown with the words, "Build The Wall," on the back.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

See all the star arrivals in the gallery below:

