Brandi Carlile is already a big winner at the 2019 GRAMMYs.

The 37-year-old musician is the most-nominated female artist at this year's awards, earning six nominations. Before the telecast even started, Carlile won three GRAMMYs in a row, one for Best Americana Album for By the Way, I Forgive You, Best American Roots Song for "The Joke" and Best American Roots Performance also for "The Joke."

Carlile was emotional as she accepted the GRAMMY after her first win, and talked about her difficult high school experience growing up after she came out as a teen. The singer is now married to wife Catherine Shepherd and is a mom to two daughters -- 4-year-old Evangeline and 11-month-old Elijah.

"Americana music is the island of misfit toys. I am such a misfit," she said. "It is this music that has shaped my life and made me who I am and even given me my family, Tim and Phil. I came out of the closet at 15 years old when I was in high school, and I can assure you that I was never invited to any parties and never got to attend a dance."



"To be embraced by this enduring and loving community has been the dance of a lifetime," she continued. "Thank you for being my island."

Brandi Carlile just won 3 Grammys in a row, and if there was one for “Best Speech,” it might have been 4 pic.twitter.com/CBtXyX3lyl — Dave Paulson (@ItsDavePaulson) February 10, 2019

When she returned onstage for her second win, she was in shock.

"I've got nothing to say, I'm speechless," she said. "I'm just so proud to be involved and to go into the studio with such an incredible talent, including the talent that's out there tonight and thank you guys for giving us this platform."

