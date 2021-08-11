Rihanna Celebrates Her Sold-Out Perfume Launch With Caviar in Bed -- and It's a Real Mood
RiRi woke up like this! Rihanna is celebrating the launch of her Fenty Perfume, which sold out almost immediately after it dropped on Tuesday.
"How I woke up after #FENTYPARFUM sold out this morning!!!" the 33-year-old performer and businesswoman captioned a series of photos of herself rocking a black oversized sweatshirt and shapes while holding up a small spoon. Next to her in the bed is a bowl of caviar.
It's no wonder Rihanna can afford the tasty delicacy. Earlier this month, Forbes announced she was the wealthiest female musician in the world and is officially a billionaire.
The publication estimated Rihanna's worth has climbed to an impressive $1.7 billion, and that's thanks in large part to her ventures in the world of beauty and fashion.
When Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty, she debuted an unprecedented line of 40 foundation shades for people of all color. The line was expanded to 50 foundation shades and 50 concealer colors by 2019.
"Being inclusive for me always came second nature," Rihanna previously told ET. "I see how women become so emotionally invested and they feel represented. They feel like they can see themselves on the shelves and in the campaigns."
