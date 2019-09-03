Rihanna is showcasing her generosity.

On Monday, as the Bahamas braved tropical storm force winds and evacuation warnings due to Hurricane Dorian, the songstress took to Twitter to share her shock and dismay.

"It truly breaks my heart to see the complete devastation that #HurricaneDorian is having on the Bahamas!" she wrote. Soon afterward, she announced that her non-profit, The Clara Lionel Foundation, will be providing relief to victims of the hurricane.

"You are in our prayers and @ClaraLionelFdn is already figuring out how best we can help! #HurricaneDorain #Bahamas," the 31-year-old Barbadian wrote.

It truly breaks my heart to see the complete devastation that #HurricaneDorian is having on the Bahamas! — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 2, 2019

You are in our prayers and @ClaraLionelFdn is already figuring out how best we can help! #HurricaneDorain#Bahamas — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 2, 2019

And the "Work" songstress isn't the only celeb who is devoting their resources to helping hurricane-ravaged communities. Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel has also posted about the work her disaster relief initiative, bstrong, is doing.

"We have a facility in Miami for you to bring relief - JUST like #Maria," Frankel wrote on her Instagram Story this past weekend, referencing the Category 5 hurricane in 2017 that devastated Puerto Rico. "This has to be organized Bc we have a plan & system."

Then Tuesday, she revealed that she'd flown into Miami at 2 a.m. to lend a hand in the relief effort.

Gearing up for our first #BStrong missions to provide aide in response to #HurricaneDorian#thisisacrisis

To join our efforts by donating, please click the link in my bio.



Read more here: https://t.co/6rlnffF8UYpic.twitter.com/efXiRU7KTl — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) September 3, 2019

According to CBS News, Hurricane Dorian is considered a Category 2 storm that has destroyed thousands of homes in the Bahamas and resulted in five deaths on the Abaco Islands.

The storm is speeding up as it bares down on the U.S., threatening communities in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, which have been issued evacuation warnings, according to reports.

