Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Reaches $1 Billion Valuation
There was never any doubt that Rihanna -- as well as everything she touches -- makes a major impact on the fashion and beauty world. But just in case you needed further proof, the A-list star's lingerie and loungewear brand, Savage X Fenty, has reached $1 billion valuation in lingerie equity.
Rihanna's business endeavors have been undeniably successful since the star launched them. From the cult-favorite products from Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to her ultra-popular collections as a fashion designer. However, if her high-octane, star-studded fashion shows for Savage X Fenty have been any indication, it's her lingerie brand that stands front and center.
Of course, for those who call themselves fans of Rihanna and her fashion and beauty lines, this may come as no surprise. According to Forbes, the artist's lingerie line is expected to be "the global lingerie market leader by 2025," further emphasizing that "Rihanna's brand has proven that diversity and inclusion in sizing, access, and marketing can lead to an even greater goal, equity in feeling sexy."
The news of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand comes after the announcement that the luxury fashion company LVMH put the singer's Fenty fashion line on hold. However, both the company and Rihanna will focus on the long-term goals and development of every branch of the Fenty brand.
Scroll down to shop styles from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line below.
