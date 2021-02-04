Fenty Beauty Sale: Get a Free Gift with Purchase!
Just in case you couldn't get enough from your favorite celebrity beauty brands, Rihanna's coming at you with some news: Fenty Beauty is having a sale. Let us be the first to tell you: It involves free products. So yeah, there's no doubt you won't want to miss this.
For one week (yes, only one week), RiRi's cult-favorite beauty brand is giving you the opportunity to get yourself three free products. But you better act fast. The chance to get your free gift (which includes two full-sized products) will only be around until Feb. 11.
Interested? We thought you might be, so let us fill you in. When you spend $100 or more, Fenty Beauty will throw in two Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Liquid Lip Colors in two of the brand's best-selling shades: Undefeated and Unattached. And Rihanna's ultra-popular beauty brand will help you complete the set with a Lipstick Travel Bag.
There are plenty of too-good options available on the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin sites, which means you probably won't have a problem filling your cart. But just in case you want some suggestions -- or maybe want to try something new -- we pulled together our favorite must-have items that are each worthy of a spot on your vanity.
Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite Fenty Beauty products below.
