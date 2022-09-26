If Sunday's announcement that Rihanna's headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show got you excited, there's even more good news!

A source tells ET that Rihanna is planning to make her performance unforgettable, adding that the "stars aligned" and now is the right time for Rihanna to take the stage again -- and there's no better stage than the Super Bowl Halftime show.

The source says, "Rihanna never intended to take this long of a break from performing, it's just how things turned out."

And while her fans have been eager to see her perform again, RiRi didn't feel like she was too far removed from the stage, according to the source.

"Everything she does is theatrical and creative -- all her fashion shows, her book, her makeup, it's all part of her art," the source continues.

The source also notes that Rihanna will give this performance everything she's got, adding, "She no doubt has a lot on her plate right now, but she will give it 1000% She will ensure every detail is perfect. It will be well worth the wait!"

On Sunday, the new mom teased fans about her involvement after speculation began circulating, simply posting a photo of her universally recognizable tattooed hand holding a football.

Soon after Rihanna's post went live, the NFL shared a press release confirming the "We Found Love" singer scored the coveted Halftime performance. The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12.

Rihanna hasn't released an album 2016, and although her fans regularly rib the singer for focusing on her other very profitable sources of income, Rihanna remains a powerhouse in the music industry. With a discography spanning two decades and hits such as "Umbrella," "Diamonds," "Disturbia," "Don't Stop the Music" and countless others, Rihanna is sure to rock football's biggest night.

This past Super Bowl featured artists such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar and garnered the event five Creative Arts Emmy nominations and won three Creative Arts Emmys.

