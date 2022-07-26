Parents night out! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a chic date night in the Big Apple.

Over the weekend, the couple stepped out in style after dining at NYC hot spot, Carbone. The pair -- who welcomed their son in May -- held hands as they made their way outside of the eatery.

Rihanna, 34, rocked a black corset, under a long black trench with black pants, black pumps and a matching Dior purse. Rocky, 33, wore a blue coordinated set that included a jacket and shirt, with a blue T–shirt underneath.

The couple each wore dark sunglasses, adding extra style to their look.

BACKGRID

This isn’t the first time the duo has been spotted since the arrival of their son. Last week, Rihanna was seen supporting her leading man during his set at Lollapalooza in Paris, France. The “Umbrella” singer’s jacket was perfectly coordinated with her black sweats and featured green accents. She completed her look with multiple lengthy necklaces, a green fanny pack, and several earrings.

Ahead of the outing, the Fenty Beauty founder was spotted in London at a barber shop with the "D.M.B." rapper.

At the time of their baby boy's arrival, a source told ET that the couple was "over the moon" as new parents, adding that Rihanna "has been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion."

