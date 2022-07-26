New Parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have a Stylish Date Night in New York City
Rihanna All Smiles With A$AP Rocky in First Public Outing Since …
Bindi Irwin and Family Share How Baby Grace Resembles Late Croco…
Bre Tiesi Responds to Internet’s Reaction to Her Pregnancy With …
Keke Palmer Teases 'Nope' and Reacts to Jennifer Lopez & Ben Aff…
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock Joke About Their On-Stage Attackers
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…
How Travis Barker's Health Scare Affected His Marriage With Kour…
Ben Affleck Kisses Jennifer Lopez in Paris After Their Intimate …
Paul Sorvino, 'Goodfellas' Actor and Mira Sorvino's Father, Dead…
'Naked and Afraid' Contestant Melanie Rauscher, 35, Found Dead W…
Lady Gaga Style Evolution: From 2010 to 2020
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
Brian Austin Green on Expanding His Family and New Project ‘Boot…
Ben Affleck Falls Asleep While on River Cruise With Jennifer Lop…
Chelsea Handler Shares How Boyfriend Jo Koy 'Melted Me' Into Lov…
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal What the Mansion Sme…
Pete Davidson Says His Big Goal Is Having a KID
Keke Palmer Stuns on Red Carpet at Premiere of 'Nope' | ET’s T…
Parents night out! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a chic date night in the Big Apple.
Over the weekend, the couple stepped out in style after dining at NYC hot spot, Carbone. The pair -- who welcomed their son in May -- held hands as they made their way outside of the eatery.
Rihanna, 34, rocked a black corset, under a long black trench with black pants, black pumps and a matching Dior purse. Rocky, 33, wore a blue coordinated set that included a jacket and shirt, with a blue T–shirt underneath.
The couple each wore dark sunglasses, adding extra style to their look.
This isn’t the first time the duo has been spotted since the arrival of their son. Last week, Rihanna was seen supporting her leading man during his set at Lollapalooza in Paris, France. The “Umbrella” singer’s jacket was perfectly coordinated with her black sweats and featured green accents. She completed her look with multiple lengthy necklaces, a green fanny pack, and several earrings.
Ahead of the outing, the Fenty Beauty founder was spotted in London at a barber shop with the "D.M.B." rapper.
At the time of their baby boy's arrival, a source told ET that the couple was "over the moon" as new parents, adding that Rihanna "has been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion."
RELATED CONTENT:
Rihanna Steps Out at A$AP Rocky's Concert After Giving Birth
Rihanna's First Public Outing Since Welcoming Son Is at a Barber Shop
A$AP Rocky Opens Up About His Hopes for Newborn Son With Rihanna
A$AP Rocky Is 'So Excited' to 'Embark on Parenthood'
Related Gallery